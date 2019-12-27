Zegras registers four assists, six different players net goals as Team USA doubles up Germany 6-3 at World Juniors

The United States took a 6-3 victory over Germany Friday afternoon at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Trevor Zegras (Boston University) posted four assists on the way to being named the U.S. player of the game and six different players scored for Team USA.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game and that we’d face some adversity,” said U.S. coach Scott Sandelin (Minnesota Duluth) in a statement. “We kept talking about it, every game in this tournament is hard. That was a good team we played tonight and I’m glad we battled the way we did.”

Shane Pinto (North Dakota) went for a goal and two assists, Oliver Wahlstrom (Boston College) a goal and an assist, and Jordan Harris (Northeastern), Zac Jones (Massachusetts), Bobby Brink (Denver) and Curtis Hall (Yale) also scored.

Dustin Wolf (WHL’s Everett Silvertips) made 17 saves between the pipes for Team USA.

The U.S. outshot Germany 29-20 and went 1 for 3 on the power play and 3 for 5 on the penalty kill.

Team USA will face Russia Sunday at 7 p.m. local time/1 p.m. ET in Ostrava.