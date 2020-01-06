NCHC issues one-game suspension to Denver’s Durflinger for actions at end of DU-UMass game Jan. 4

The NCHC on Monday announced a one-game suspension for Denver junior forward Jake Durflinger, stemming from illegal hits and unsportsmanlike actions towards the end of the Pioneers’ game against Massachusetts on Jan. 4 at Magness Arena in Denver.

Near the conclusion of Saturday night’s game, Durflinger was assessed minor penalties for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct at 19:57 of the third period.

Durflinger will be required to serve the one-game suspension during Denver’s series opener Friday, Jan. 10, against St. Cloud State in Denver. He is eligible to return for the Pioneers in their series finale with SCSU on Saturday, Jan. 11.