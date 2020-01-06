Fortress Invitational wrap up, UMass-Denver, Western Michigan-Notre Dame, PairWise update: Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 13

A terrific Fortress Invitational in Las Vegas saw Providence gain the title after a shootout win which followed a 2-2 tie with Cornell, while Ohio State needed overtime to beat Army West Point in the consolation.

Host Ed Trefzger and guest host Dan Rubin look at that tournament as well as Notre Dame and Western Michigan’s home-and-home series, Denver’s sweep of UMass in two comeback wins, Arizona State and Michigan Tech’s split, Quinnipiac’s explosive weekend, and more.

Plus, we have our weekly look at the PairWise.

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.