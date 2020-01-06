North Dakota gets 46 first-place votes, begins 2020 as top team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 46 first-place votes this week, North Dakota starts the new year as the No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

No. 2 Cornell (2) and No. 3 Minnesota State (2) pick up the rest of the first-place nods in this week’s rankings.

Boston College is up one spot to No. 4, while Denver jumps up two to sit No. 5 this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 6, 2020

Penn State moves up two to No. 6, Clarkson tumbles three places to No. 7, Ohio State falls two spots to No. 8, Minnesota Duluth is up one to No. 9, flip-flopping with No. 10 Massachusetts, down one in this week’s poll.

Two new teams enter the rankings this week as Michigan Tech sits 17th and Northern Michigan is No. 19.

In addition, seven other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.