Women’s D-III wrap Jan. 7: Plattsburgh rolls over ranked opponents

Plattsburgh looks ready to dominate again

Defending national champion Plattsburgh kicked off its second half with an impressive performance in the East-West Hockey Classic, defeating No. 3 Norwich, 6-3, in the first game, and then winning the tournament with a 4-1 win over No. 6 Adrian. In the Norwich game, Amanda Conway gave the Cadets an early 1-0 lead, then had an assist later in the first to make it 2-1 Norwich, but from there it was all Plattsburgh. The Cardinals scored three goals in a 1:01 span of the second period to take a 4-2 lead, then scored two power-play goals early in the third to seal the win. Against Adrian, Sierra Benjamin had a goal and two assists while goaltender Ashley Davis made 32 saves.

In the other games, Adrian battled No. 8 Elmira to a 2-2 draw in the first semifinal, as Elmira rallied with two third-period goals. Elmira then played Norwich to a scoreless draw in the third-place game on Monday. Elmira goalie Elizabeth Hanson made 33 saves, while Norwich goalie Alexa Berg made 21 saves.

Endicott sweeps Hamilton

CCC leader Endicott survived a stiff test from Hamilton, edging the Continentals, 3-2 on Saturday and then rolling past them in the second game, 4-1. On Saturday, the Gulls trailed 2-1 late in the third, but Jacy Kuhlman tied it and then Jade Meier scored the game-winner at 16:33. Endicott goalie Alyssa Peterson made 43 saves in the win. In the second game, Endicott netminder Michaela O’Brien made 48 saves and the Gulls notched power-play goals in the first and second periods to take the lead en route to the win.

Hamline gets going in second half

No. 10 Hamline had a good start to the second half in a pair of out-of-conference games, crushing St. Norbert, 7-0, then edging Lake Forest, 3-2. Hamline built a 2-0 lead against the Foresters, but Julia Unterseher scored at 8:25 of the third to tie it, putting Hamline in jeopardy. However, Sophie Rausch scored the game-winner at 15:53 and Jaela O’Brien made seven saves in the third to help seal the win. Hamline fired 45 shots on Lake Forest goalie Jacque Rogers.

Wisconsin-River Falls sweeps

The No. 7 Falcons were the only other ranked team in action over the weekend, and they rolled to a pair of 5-1 wins over Concordia (Minn.). Abigail Stow had a pair of goals Friday and Callie Hoff had a goal and assist. In Saturday’s win, Alyson Niebur scored twice, Hailey Herdine had a goal and two assists, and Julia Stelljes had three assists.