Women’s D-III wrap Jan. 7: Plattsburgh rolls over ranked opponents

Sierra Benjamin of Plattsburgh (Plattsburgh Athletics)
Plattsburgh looks ready to dominate again
Defending national champion Plattsburgh kicked off its second half with an impressive performance in the East-West Hockey Classic, defeating No. 3 Norwich, 6-3, in the first game, and then winning the tournament with a 4-1 win over No. 6 Adrian. In the Norwich game, Amanda Conway gave the Cadets an early 1-0 lead, then had an assist later in the first to make it 2-1 Norwich, but from there it was all Plattsburgh. The Cardinals scored three goals in a 1:01 span of the second period to take a 4-2 lead, then scored two power-play goals early in the third to seal the win. Against Adrian, Sierra Benjamin had a goal and two assists while goaltender Ashley Davis made 32 saves.

In the other games, Adrian battled No. 8 Elmira to a 2-2 draw in the first semifinal, as Elmira rallied with two third-period goals. Elmira then played Norwich to a scoreless draw in the third-place game on Monday. Elmira goalie Elizabeth Hanson made 33 saves, while Norwich goalie Alexa Berg made 21 saves.

Endicott sweeps Hamilton
CCC leader Endicott survived a stiff test from Hamilton, edging the Continentals, 3-2 on Saturday and then rolling past them in the second game, 4-1. On Saturday, the Gulls trailed 2-1 late in the third, but Jacy Kuhlman tied it and then Jade Meier scored the game-winner at 16:33. Endicott goalie Alyssa Peterson made 43 saves in the win. In the second game, Endicott netminder Michaela O’Brien made 48 saves and the Gulls notched power-play goals in the first and second periods to take the lead en route to the win.

Hamline gets going in second half
No. 10 Hamline had a good start to the second half in a pair of out-of-conference games, crushing St. Norbert, 7-0, then edging Lake Forest, 3-2. Hamline built a 2-0 lead against the Foresters, but Julia Unterseher scored at 8:25 of the third to tie it, putting Hamline in jeopardy. However, Sophie Rausch scored the game-winner at 15:53 and Jaela O’Brien made seven saves in the third to help seal the win. Hamline fired 45 shots on Lake Forest goalie Jacque Rogers.

Wisconsin-River Falls sweeps
The No. 7 Falcons were the only other ranked team in action over the weekend, and they rolled to a pair of 5-1 wins over Concordia (Minn.). Abigail Stow had a pair of goals Friday and Callie Hoff had a goal and assist. In Saturday’s win, Alyson Niebur scored twice, Hailey Herdine had a goal and two assists, and Julia Stelljes had three assists.

