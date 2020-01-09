Colorado College’s Wilkie, Army West Point’s Firriolo, Ohio State’s Nappier win HCA honors for December

After leading the NCAA in goals and points in December, Colorado College senior forward Chris Wilkie has been selected the Hockey Commissioners Association National Division I Men’s Player of the Month.

In addition, Army West Point freshman Anthony Firriolo was tabbed HCA Rookie of the Month and Ohio State junior Tommy Nappier is the HCA Goaltender of the Month.

In six games during the month, Wilkie potted eight goals, two more than any other NCAA player, and tallied at least one goal in four of his six games, including a hat trick on the way to being named Ledyard Classic MVP.

Firriolo entered December with two career points on two assists, but in five December games, had seven points on three goals and four assists.

Nappier finished the month of December with a 4-0-1 record, two shutouts, a .970 save percentage and a 0.97 GAA.

On Dec. 6, he tallied his 1,000th career save in overtime in a victory over Minnesota.