ECAC Hockey Picks: Jan. 10-12

Here’s a look at the upcoming weekend in ECAC Hockey, as Mark I and are in a dead heat with seven weeks left in the season. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last week: 9-3-2

Overall: 76-42-13

Mark

Last week: 10-2-2

Overall: 76-42-13

Princeton at Clarkson

Nate: The Tigers have scored three goals in three straight games, but Clarkson is tough defensively. Clarkson 5-1

Mark: Will Golden Knights look past Tigers to Saturday’s game vs. Quinnipiac? They won’t. Clarkson 6-3

Cornell at Rensselaer

Nate: The Engineers recorded a North Country sweep for only the fifth time in school history last weekend, but Cornell has been a formidable opponent this season. Cornell 4-2

Mark: The Engineers have won three of their last four, but look for Big Red to start a new winning streak. Cornell 5-1

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

Nate: The Bobcats are on a roll and have won five straight since the end of November. Quinnipiac 4-1

Mark: The Bobcats have won five in a row. Look for them to make it six. Quinnipiac 5-2

Colgate at Union

Nate: Union has played better since returning from the holiday break, but the Dutchmen might have a hard time generating offense against a Raiders team that has given up just over two goals per game in league play. Colgate 2-1

Dartmouth at Vermont

Nate: The Catamounts only have three wins this season and are winless when the opposing team scores a goal. Dartmouth 4-2

Mark: The Big Green take the border battle. Dartmouth 3-1

Saturday, Jan. 11

Quinnipiac at Clarkson

Nate: Quinnipiac is playing well, but it’s tough to pick against Clarkson at home. Clarkson 3-2

Mark: Golden Knights make good use of the home-ice advantage. Clarkson 2-1

Colgate at Rensselaer

Nate: After picking against RPI on Friday, I don’t see the Engineers getting swept at home. Rensselaer 3-1

Mark: Not much was expected of either team, but both are trending up. Rensselaer 3-2

Princeton at St. Lawrence

Nate: The Tigers haven’t won a conference game all season. This could be the night that streak comes to an end, as the Saints are 0-7-1 in home games this season. Princeton 2-1

Cornell at Union

Nate: For the second time in two nights, the offensively challenged Dutchmen will face a team that doesn’t give up a lot of scoring opportunities. Cornell 4-1

Mark: Union has trouble scoring and few teams protect the house like the Big Red. Cornell 5-2

Arizona State at Brown, Saturday 7 p.m.; Sunday 4 p.m.

Nate: Brown has scored nine goals dating back to Nov. 23, while the Sun Devils have ten goals in their last three games. Saturday: Arizona State 4-2; Sunday: Arizona State 3-1

Mark: The way it’s gone for the Bears lately, scoring twice against BU on Wednesday qualifies as an offensive explosion. Saturday: Brown 3-2; Sunday: Arizona State 4-2

Boston University at Dartmouth

Nate: This is the first time that Boston University has made the trip to Hanover since 2014, when the Big Green beat the top-ranked Terriers 2-0. I’m not sure history will repeat itself this time around. Boston University 4-3

Mark: The Terriers are 22nd in the Pairwise; Big Green are 24th. Dartmouth 3-2

Yale at Harvard, 8 p.m. (Madison Square Garden)

Nate: These teams will continue the Rivalry on Ice series with a non-conference game at Madison Square Garden. While Yale has been playing better lately, I’m not sure if the Bulldogs can match Harvard’s depth up front. Harvard 4-2

Mark: On the big stage, look for the Crimson to break out of their 1-5-2 slide. Harvard 4-1