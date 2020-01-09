Wentworth Institute of Technology adds EHL goalie Carbo for second half of ’19-20 season

Connor Carbo, a goaltender for the EHL’s Vermont Lumberjacks, has joined Wentworth Institute of Technology for the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Carbo won a total of 46 games over his past three and a half years of junior hockey.

“Connor spent his entire junior hockey career with the Vermont Lumberjacks,” said Lumberjacks coach-GM Jim Mosso in a statement. “He is a great story for our program, as he has shown that buying into the development process here can give a player all the tools they need to make it to college hockey. He played two years in the premier division, and then two seasons with the EHL team, before getting the college call.

“He is more than ready to step into a college game right away, and we wish him the best of luck.”