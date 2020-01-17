Women’s D-III picks Jan. 17: No. 2 Middlebury faces No. 1 Plattsburgh this week

Friday-Saturday, Jan. 17-18

Endicott versus University of New England (home-and-home)

UNE has been playing very good hockey overall, but I think Endicott will get the sweep in two close games. Endicott 4-2, 3-2

St. Thomas versus Saint Mary’s (home-and-home)

St. Thomas is looking like its old self. Saint Mary’s is a .500-ish team, and I don’t think they have enough to hold off the Tommies. St. Thomas 4-2, 2-1

Williams versus Amherst (home-and-home)

These two teams sit at second and third, respectively, in the NESCAC, and this rivalry always brings it out the best in each team. I’m thinking home team wins each. Amherst 3-2, Williams 2-1

Tuesday, Jan. 21

No. 2 Middlebury at No. 1 Plattsburgh

This is the big game of the week. If you can watch only one game this weekend, this is it. Middlebury hung the only loss on Plattsburgh all season back on Dec. 1, and I’m sure the Cardinals are itching for revenge. It will be close, but I think Middlebury will suffer its first loss of the season in this game. Plattsburgh 3-2

Augsburg at No. 5 Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Though the Auggies aren’t ranked, they are a dangerous team. I think home ice will be huge in this one, and the Blugolds will just cross the finish line. Wisconsin-Eau Claire 3-2