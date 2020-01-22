Twenty players named as candidates for 2020 Senior CLASS Award

Twenty players have been selected as candidates for the 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award.

To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as a NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award “focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.”

The 20 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists in February, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot.

Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition.

The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the Frozen Four in April in Detroit.

Player's NameSchool
Philip BeaulieuNorthern Michigan
Devin BrosseauClarkson
Adam BrubacherRIT
Cal BurkeNotre Dame
Noah DelmasNiagara
Jonathan DesbiensBentley
Haralds EgleClarkson
Mitchell FossierMaine
Ryan GarveySt. Lawrence
Zach GiuttariBrown
Max HumitzLake Superior State
Tanner LaczynskiOhio State
Hugh McGingWestern Michigan
Bobby McMannColgate
Cale MorrisNotre Dame
Nolan NicholasAlaska Anchorage
Aidan PelinoBentley
Alec RauhauserBowling Green
Collin SaccomanLake Superior State
Alex WilkinsonArmy West Point

The 2019 winner of the Senior CLASS Award was Kyle Haak from Air Force.

