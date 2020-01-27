Weekend Wrap: January 27

(2) Minnesota at (1) Wisconsin

Abby Roque scored within the first three minutes of the game to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead and then the two teams spent quite a bit of time feeling each other out. At the midpoint of the game, Grace Zumwinkle tied it up for Minnesota. Caitlin Schneider’s breakaway goal gave Wisconsin the 2-1 lead and then Roque scored twice in 80 seconds to earn a hat trick and give the Badgers a 4-1 lead heading into the third. But the Gophers wouldn’t go quietly. In a matter of eight minutes in the middle of the period, goals from Sarah Potomak, Zumwinkle and Amy Potomak had the game tied up and forced overtime. But just 52 seconds into the extra frame, Sophie Shirley ended the game off a pass from Daryl Watts to give Wisconsin the 5-4 win. On Saturday, the teams played a scoreless first. In the second, Presley Norby scored a pair of goals to bookend the period to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead. Watts’ empty-netter secured the 3-0 win and weekend sweep for Wisconsin.

(3) Northeastern at Vermont

Tess Ward and Peyton Anderson each had a goal and two assists while Katie Cipra had a goal and an assist as the Huskies cruised to a 4-0 win Friday night. Saturday’s game was 2-1 in favor of the Huskies after the first period thanks to goals from Katy Knoll and Chloe Aurard for Northeastern and Val Caldwell from Vermont. But Northeastern began to blow this game open in the second. Lauren MacInnis, Matti Hartman and Aurard made the game 5-1 before six minutes had passed in the middle frame. Theresa Schafzahl put one more goal in for Vermont, but that would be all for the Catamounts. Jess Schryver, Aurard, Cipra, Alina Mueller and Anderson all scored goals for the Huskies after that to lead them to a 10-2 win and weekend sweep.

Colgate vs (4) Cornell

Paige Lewis scored midway through the first and assisted on Grace Graham’s second-period goal, which was enough to lead the Big Red to a 2-0 win in the first game of this series. In game two, Kristin O’Neill had a hat trick, plus an assist, to lead Cornell to a 5-0 win and weekend sweep. Jaime Bourbonnais and Finley Frechette also scored for the Big Red in the win.

Quinnipiac at (5) Ohio State

Sara Saekkinen put Ohio State up midway through the first and Gabby Rosenthal doubled the Buckeyes’ lead midway through the second to make it 2-0 OSU. Brooke Bonsteel cut the lead in half late in the second, but Quinnipiac could not complete a comeback. Ohio State outshot the Bobcats 41-13 in the win. On Saturday, Madison Bizal scored for the Buckeyes and Laura Lungblad responded for Quinnipiac to make it 1-1 after one. Teghan Inglis put OSU up 2-1 with a second period goal. Less than two minutes into the third period, Rebecca Freiburger made it 3-1 Buckeyes. Taylor Girard closed the game midway through the period, but the Bobcats couldn’t complete a comeback and Ohio State won 3-2 to complete a weekend sweep.

Dartmouth at (7) Clarkson

Goals from Elizabeth Giguere and Gabrielle David had Clarkson up 2-0 after the first period. Dartmouth responded with a power play goal from Georgia Kraus, but that’s as close as the game would get. Giguere, Rachel McQuigge and Taylor Sawka each had goals to make it a 5-1 win for the Golden Knights. Giguere led the team with two goals and two assists.

Merrimack vs (7) Boston University

Abbey Stanley scored halfway through the first period and that goal held for more than 40 minutes before Courtney Maud responded for Merrimack on the power play with about five minutes in the game. Neither team could break the stalemate and Friday’s game ended in a 1-1 tie. On Saturday, the game was tied at one after one thanks to goals from Julia Nearis and Dominika Laskova. Boston University began to pull away in the second, with a short-handed goal from Natasza Tarnowski and a power play goal from Nara Elia. Deziray DeSousa’s goal 1:23 into the third period made it 4-1 Terriers. Maud closed the gap a bit, but Nadia Mattivi responded quickly to make it 5-2 BU. Chloe Cook made it 5-3, but that’s as close as it would get. Abby Cook added one more for Boston University to make it a 6-3 win and weekend sweep for the Terriers.

(10) Harvard at (7) Clarkson

Ella Shelton had two goals and an assist to lead Clarkson to a 4-0 win over Harvard. Her first-period goal was the only tally for more than 30 minutes in this game. Then 35 seconds into the third, Laura Bernard doubled the Golden Knights’ lead. Shelton scored again four minutes later and Gabrielle David solidified the win with a goal four more minutes after that.

(9) Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State

Sydney Brodt found the back of the net just nine seconds into the game to put Minnesota Duluth up 1-0. Hallie Theodosopoulos and Olivia Cvar each scored for St. Cloud State to put the Huskies up 2-1, but Gabbie Hughes’ power play goal with 18 second left in the first tied it back up and that’s how the game would end. Hughes scored during the 3-on-3 overtime to earn the extra conference point for UMD. On Saturday, Taylor Anderson put UMD on the board first. St. Cloud quickly responded with a goal from Cvar, but Lizi Norton’s goal late in the period gave the Bulldogs the 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. Minnesota Duluth broke the game open in the second. Ashton Bell, Anna Klein and Kailee Skinner each found the back of the net to give UMD a 5-1 lead. Klara Hymlarova scored in the third for St. Cloud State, but they couldn’t complete the comeback and the Bulldogs won 5-2.

(10) Harvard at St. Lawrence

Anna Segedi scored on the power play in the first to give St. Lawrence the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. In the second, Brooke Jovanovich and Kristi Della Rovere each scored for Harvrd to lead them to a 2-1 win.