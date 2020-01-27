Only one top-20 team sweeps, conference standings tighten: Weekend Review podcast Season 2 Episode 16

Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger look back at the weekend of January 24-26, 2020, which saw only one top-20 team, Denver, gain a weekend sweep.

USCHO.com’s Game of the Week was the Friday contest between No. 11 Minnesota Duluth and No. 2 North Dakota, which saw the Bulldogs take the first game of a weekend split in NCHC league play.

The Big Ten race remains tight after Minnesota’s sweep of No. 6 Ohio State and splits in the rest of the conference.

Bemidji’s split with No. 3 Minnesota State didn’t gain the Beavers ground in the WCHA, while No. 15 Northern Michigan gained ground with five of six points at Alaska.

In light ECAC Hockey action, no team gained a weekend sweep, while Rensselaer picked up its first Mayor’s Cup since 2016 over Union, and No. 7 Clarkson split overtime games with No. 13 Arizona State.

Hockey East remains tight with a weekend sweep in two overtime contests by Maine over No. 4 Boston College and New Hampshire taking three of four points from UMass.

In Atlantic Hockey, all five weekend series were swept, allowing AIC to gain ground and Army West Point failing to move up, while Rochester Institute of Technology scored four late goals on a night celebrating its 2010 Frozen Four berth.

Finally, the Connecticut Ice Festival saw Sacred Heart prevail over its Nutmeg State rivals to win the inaugural tournament.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.