Cornell gets 40 first-place votes, remains top-ranked team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 40 first-place votes this week, Cornell remains the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Second-ranked North Dakota (8) and No. 3 Minnesota State (2) get the other first-place votes this week.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 27, 2020

Denver is up one to No. 4, swapping spots with Boston College, while Clarkson moves up two to No. 6, Massachusetts remains No. 7, Penn State is up one to No. 8, Providence jumps one notch to No. 9, and Minnesota Duluth is back in the top 10, up one from last week.

Ohio State tumbles five spots to No. 11, while new teams in the rankings this week are Bemidji State at No. 19 and Sacred Heart back at No. 20.

In addition, 13 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.