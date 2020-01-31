Atlantic Hockey Picks January 31-Febuary 1

Last Week:

Dan: 6-6-0

Chris: 5-7-0

On The Season:

Dan: 105-43-18 (.686)

Chris: 95-53-18 (.627)

This Week’s Picks:

Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1

Mercyhurst at American International

Chris: This is a battle between first place and last place teams, but this is Atlantic Hockey, so anything can happen. That said, I’m picking the Yellow Jackets at home. AIC sweeps.

Dan: AIC is making its move at exactly the right time, and even though the league brags about parity, this is a weekend where the Yellow Jackets have to expect to do their job, hold serve, earn six points, and move along. In true AHA fashion, I look forward to seeing Mercyhurst win a shootout or two. AIC sweeps.

Canisius at Army West Point

Chris: Both teams are coming off weekends that saw them on the wrong end of a sweep. I think it will be the Black Knights that get back on track first. Army West Point sweeps.

Dan: Canisius’ losses last weekend left the Golden Griffins susceptible to Niagara heading into this weekend. Dropping back to 10th and four points back, I think they have to hit the gas pedal this weekend in order to keep pressure on the Purple Eagles. Army, meanwhile, is exactly where I thought it would be, not quite on pace with the top one or two teams but also not yet in danger of falling back to the first round. Split this series.

Sacred Heart at Air Force

Chris: The teams split in Bridgeport earlier in the season, and even though the Pioneers are rolling right now, it’s tough to beat the Falcons twice in the Springs. Split.

Dan: I refuse to bet against Sacred Heart the rest of the way, even in the altitude. If the #Rubinjinx happens, I apologize. Sacred Heart sweeps.

Niagara at Bentley

Chris: Niagara is coming off an impressive sweep of Army West Point that ended a nine game winless streak. Bentley’s sweep of Mercyhurst last weekend ended a five game drought for the Falcons. I’m picking each team to win one here. Split.

Dan: Bentley’s offense got over that hump last week and piled up goals against Mercyhurst. Now it hosts a Niagara team in a huge series involving the home playoff slot. Six points either way could push both teams back into the hunt for a bye. Split.

Rochester Institute of Technology at Holy Cross

Chris: The Tigers took four of six points in Rochester earlier in the season, and I think something similar will happen here. Split.

Dan: Remember when I said we weren’t talking about RIT enough? Yeah. Egg’s on my face. RIT sweeps.

Robert Morris at Arizona State

Chris: As is the case for ASU for the remainder of the season, every game is crucial to the Sun Devils’ at large chances. I think they take care of business at home. Arizona State sweeps.

Dan: Arizona State 20-4-2 at home dating back to last season. Given the travel and the time change, it’s very hard to win in the desert. Also shoutout the Waste Management Open this weekend; hopefully Oceanside sounds like the 16th hole at Scottsdale. Arizona State sweeps.