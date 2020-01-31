ECAC Hockey picks: Jan. 31 to Feb. 3

Strong matchups bookend this week’s slate. Cornell is at Quinnipiac on Friday. Harvard faces Northeastern in the Beanpot on Monday. All games start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Nate

Last week: 3-4-4

Overall: 96-51-20

Mark

Last week: 5-2-4

Overall: 95-52-20

Friday, Jan. 31

Yale at Clarkson

Nate: The Bulldogs have had their best offensive output of the season over the last four games, but Yale hasn’t faced a defense as good as Clarkson’s. Clarkson 4-2

Mark: The Bulldogs don’t have the bite to beat the Golden Knights. Clarkson 4-1

Cornell at Quinnipiac

Nate: Losses have been tough to come by for Cornell this season and I think that trend will continue, even against a tough road opponent. Cornell 4-3

Mark: The Big Red have too much size and experience for the very young Bobcats. Cornell 3-1

Brown at St. Lawrence

Nate: Brown won last weekend for the first time since November. The Saints will be looking to do the same this weekend. St. Lawrence 3-1

Mark: The Larries return to a renovated Appleton Arena and earn their first home win. St. Lawrence 3-2

Dartmouth at Rensselaer

Nate: RPI’s three-headed goalie rotation has been great in conference play, but the Big Green should be able to generate enough offense for the win. Dartmouth 3-2

Mark: The Big Green haven’t lost at Houston Fieldhouse since 2014. Dartmouth 3-1

Colgate at Princeton

Nate: Neither team scores a ton, but the Raiders have been solid defensively, especially in conference play. Colgate 2-1

Mark: Princeton is scoring just under two goals per game. Colgate is scoring slightly over two goals a game. Colgate 2-1

Harvard at Union

Nate: Harvard just has too deep a lineup for Union to match. Harvard 4-1

Mark: The Crimson won’t get caught with their eyes on the Beanpot. Harvard 5-1

Saturday, Feb. 1

Dartmouth at Union

Nate: A night after facing Harvard, the Dutchmen host another talented offensive team. Dartmouth 4-3

Mark: The Big Green sweep the Capital District. Dartmouth 3-2

Cornell at Princeton

Nate: Cornell has lost one league game, while the Tigers only have one league win. Cornell 5-1

Mark: The Big Red roll on. Cornell 5-2

Brown at Clarkson

Nate: Bears haven’t won a road game this season. Clarkson 4-2

Mark: The Bears haven’t scored more than three goals in a game since Nov. 9. Clarkson 4-3

Yale at St. Lawrence

Nate: Like I said above, St. Lawrence is struggling. Yale has been trending upward lately. Yale 4-2

Mark: Odds are very good that it will be a low-scoring game. Yale is 56th in goals; the Saints are 55th. Yale 1-0

Colgate at Quinnipiac

Nate: This should be a pretty good matchup between two teams fighting for a first-round bye in the league tournament. Home ice gives Quinnipiac the edge. Quinnipiac 3-2

Mark: The Bobcats will be looking for payback for a road loss against Raiders in November. Quinnipiac 3-1

Vermont at Rensselaer

Nate: The Catamounts enter the weekend winless over their last seven games. Rensselaer 3-1

Mark: The Engineers are 4-2-1 in the New Year heading into Friday’s game. Catamounts are 0-5-2. RPI 5-2

Monday, Feb. 3

Northeastern vs. Harvard in the Beanpot, 5 p.m.

Nate: Northeastern enters the weekend having lost two in a row, but the Huskies were on an impressive stretch before that. Northeastern 5-4

Mark: The Crimson were in a 3-6-4 slide heading in the weekend. The Huskies have won the last two Beanpots. Northeastern 4-2