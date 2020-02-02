Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 27 fared in games over the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 weekend.
No. 1 Cornell (15-2-4)
01/31/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 0 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 5
02/01/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 5 at Princeton 3
No. 2 North Dakota (21-3-3)
01/31/2020 – Colorado College 0 at No. 2 North Dakota 1
02/01/2020 – Colorado College 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 8
No. 3 Minnesota State (24-4-2)
01/31/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota State 7 at Alaska Anchorage 1
02/01/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota State 2 at Alaska Anchorage 2 (OT)
No. 4 Denver (17-6-5)
01/31/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 4 Denver 2
02/01/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 4 Denver 1
No. 5 Boston College (16-7-0)
01/31/2020 – No. 5 Boston College 3 at No. 7 Massachusetts 0
No. 6 Clarkson (19-6-2)
01/31/2020 – Yale 1 at No. 6 Clarkson 3
02/01/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 6 Clarkson 4
No. 7 Massachusetts (16-9-2)
01/31/2020 – No. 5 Boston College 3 at No. 7 Massachusetts 0
No. 8 Penn State (17-9-2)
01/31/2020 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 8 Penn State 3 (OT)
02/01/2020 – RV Notre Dame 4 at No. 8 Penn State 2
No. 9 Providence (14-7-5)
01/31/2020 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Northeastern 4
No. 10 Minnesota Duluth (15-9-2)
01/31/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 4 Denver 2
02/01/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 4 Denver 1
No. 11 Ohio State (16-9-3)
01/31/2020 – No. 11 Ohio State 2 at RV Michigan 3
02/01/2020 – No. 11 Ohio State 4 at RV Michigan 1
No. 12 Arizona State (18-9-3)
01/31/2020 – Robert Morris 2 at No. 12 Arizona State 3
02/01/2020 – Robert Morris 4 at No. 12 Arizona State 5
No. 13 Northeastern (14-7-2)
01/31/2020 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Northeastern 4
No. 14 UMass Lowell (13-7-5)
Did not play.
No. 15 Northern Michigan (16-8-4)
01/31/2020 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Northern Michigan 5
02/01/2020 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Northern Michigan 5
No. 16 Harvard (10-6-4)
01/31/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 8 at Union 5
No. 17 Michigan State (13-12-1)
Did not play.
No. 18 Quinnipiac (16-9-1)
01/31/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 0 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 5
02/01/2020 – Colgate 1 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 2
No. 19 Bemidji State (16-8-4)
01/31/2020 – RV Bowling Green 1 at No. 19 Bemidji State 4
02/01/2020 – RV Bowling Green 2 at No. 19 Bemidji State 4
No. 20 Sacred Heart (18-8-2)
01/31/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 5 at Air Force 4 (OT)
02/01/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 5 at Air Force 2
RV = Received Votes