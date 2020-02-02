Rankings roundup: How the top 20 teams fared, Jan. 31-Feb. 1

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Jan. 27 fared in games over the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 weekend.

No. 1 Cornell (15-2-4)

01/31/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 0 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 5

02/01/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 5 at Princeton 3

No. 2 North Dakota (21-3-3)

01/31/2020 – Colorado College 0 at No. 2 North Dakota 1

02/01/2020 – Colorado College 1 at No. 2 North Dakota 8

No. 3 Minnesota State (24-4-2)

01/31/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota State 7 at Alaska Anchorage 1

02/01/2020 – No. 3 Minnesota State 2 at Alaska Anchorage 2 (OT)

No. 4 Denver (17-6-5)

01/31/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 4 Denver 2

02/01/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 4 Denver 1

No. 5 Boston College (16-7-0)

01/31/2020 – No. 5 Boston College 3 at No. 7 Massachusetts 0

No. 6 Clarkson (19-6-2)

01/31/2020 – Yale 1 at No. 6 Clarkson 3

02/01/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 6 Clarkson 4

No. 7 Massachusetts (16-9-2)

01/31/2020 – No. 5 Boston College 3 at No. 7 Massachusetts 0

No. 8 Penn State (17-9-2)

01/31/2020 – RV Notre Dame 3 at No. 8 Penn State 3 (OT)

02/01/2020 – RV Notre Dame 4 at No. 8 Penn State 2

No. 9 Providence (14-7-5)

01/31/2020 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Northeastern 4

No. 10 Minnesota Duluth (15-9-2)

01/31/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 3 at No. 4 Denver 2

02/01/2020 – No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 4 at No. 4 Denver 1

No. 11 Ohio State (16-9-3)

01/31/2020 – No. 11 Ohio State 2 at RV Michigan 3

02/01/2020 – No. 11 Ohio State 4 at RV Michigan 1

No. 12 Arizona State (18-9-3)

01/31/2020 – Robert Morris 2 at No. 12 Arizona State 3

02/01/2020 – Robert Morris 4 at No. 12 Arizona State 5

No. 13 Northeastern (14-7-2)

01/31/2020 – No. 9 Providence 3 at No. 13 Northeastern 4

No. 14 UMass Lowell (13-7-5)

Did not play.

No. 15 Northern Michigan (16-8-4)

01/31/2020 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Northern Michigan 5

02/01/2020 – Ferris State 2 at No. 15 Northern Michigan 5

No. 16 Harvard (10-6-4)

01/31/2020 – No. 16 Harvard 8 at Union 5

No. 17 Michigan State (13-12-1)

Did not play.

No. 18 Quinnipiac (16-9-1)

01/31/2020 – No. 1 Cornell 0 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 5

02/01/2020 – Colgate 1 at No. 18 Quinnipiac 2

No. 19 Bemidji State (16-8-4)

01/31/2020 – RV Bowling Green 1 at No. 19 Bemidji State 4

02/01/2020 – RV Bowling Green 2 at No. 19 Bemidji State 4

No. 20 Sacred Heart (18-8-2)

01/31/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 5 at Air Force 4 (OT)

02/01/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 5 at Air Force 2

RV = Received Votes