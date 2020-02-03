Defending champion Northeastern opens 2020 Beanpot hockey tournament with 3-1 win over Harvard

When it comes to the Beanpot tournament, there may be no more provincial event in college hockey.

Between the Brahmins and the businessmen, and the multitudes that count themselves as both, the tournament typically doesn’t mean much to those who live outside of Interstate 495 (take a look at a map of Massachusetts if you need clarification).

On Monday, as two-time defending champion Northeastern took the ice, the lineup was littered with local players who understood the importance of the tournament and, simultaneously, had success on the ice over the last two years.

But when the chips were down, the players who played the biggest role in helping the Huskies advance to their third straight championship game were college hockey veterans who never had to care much about the event in years past.

Brendan van Riemsdyk scored the game-winning goal late in the second period and Craig Pantano made 27 saves to earn the 3-1 victory over Harvard. Both players are graduate transfers to Northeastern, van Riemsdyk having played for three years at New Hampshire and Pantano doing the same at Merrimack.

In the modern day where graduate transfers are become more commonplace, it makes sense that they can have an immediate impact on this historic event.

“There were a lot of [Massachusetts] guys at UNH, so you’d hear about it and watch it on NESN,” said van Riesmdyk. “You don’t really think too much of it. But shortly after being on [the Northeastern] campus, the closer you get, you hear the buzz around it, you pretty quickly realize when you’re in the game how special it is.”

Van Riemsdyk’s goal came with 30 seconds remaining in the second period and broke a 1-1 tie. While it changed the game’s momentum, it also set of a short stretch separated by an intermission that was very key to the outcome.

As the second period ended, Northeastern’s Jayden Struble was whistled for tripping, allowing Harvard to begin the third period on the power play. Add in a cross-checking penalty just 16 seconds into the third period, and the Crimson, sporting the nation’s top power play, seemed to be in the driver’s seat with an extended 5-on-3 man advantage.

The Huskies’ penalty kill, though, was up to the challenge. Coach Jim Madigan credited his team’s pre-scout having watched Harvard’s win on Friday when the Crimson had multiple two-man advantages.

“[Harvard] does have a very good power play, and we just saw them, they scored a couple of goals 5-on-3 against Union, so we watched that yesterday,” said Madigan. “They’re trying to hit seams, they’re trying to set up [Reilly Walsh] for a shot, so we were just trying to compact it and take away any seams.

“I thought we kept them to the outside and I thought we got some sticks on some of those 5-on-3 seam passes.

“It really gave us momentum. If there was a turning point in the game, I thought it was that.”

Certainly, it wasn’t just a cakewalk for the final 17-plus minutes. In fact, Harvard put 14 shots on Pantano, who stopped all of them. Ryan Shea, one of the 14 Massachusetts-born players on the Northeastern roster, buried a 185-foot clearing attempt into an empty net to seal the victory and deliver the 3-1 final.

The game reached the final 21 minutes tied a one after two of the top offensive producers for each team, Jack Drury for Harvard and Zach Solow for Northeastern traded power-play goals in the first period.

But as the game progressed, ice became hard to come by and the middle period was sloppy and lack typical excitement until the closing seconds.

Though Harvard had their push in the third, Crimson coach Ted Donato acknowledged that execution was far from where it had to be to come out victorious.

“I thought our execution wasn’t great,” said Donato. “We were pressing and I thought we did a lot of good things, but give Northeastern credit, give Pantano credit, he made the big saves when they needed him to.”