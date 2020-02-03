DI Women’s Weekend Wrap: February 3

St. Cloud State vs. (1) Wisconsin

Breanna Blesi got her first complete game in net for Wisconsin and posted her first career shut out as the Badgers won 5-0. Britta Curl had two goals and Daryl Watts had four assists in the win. On Sunday, Wisconsin jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one period and cruised to an 11-1 victory and weekend sweep. Sophie Shirley had two goals and two assists, Watts had a goal and three assists and Curl and Delaney Drake each scored two goals for the Badgers.

(9) Minnesota Duluth at (2) Minnesota

On Friday, Amy Potomak had a first-period hat trick to put Minnesota up 3-0. She added an assist on Alex Woken’s goal in the second. Taylor Wente scored on the power play in the third to finish off the Gophers’ 5-0 win. On Saturday, Gabbie Hughes’ goal 1:28 proved to be the game winner for Minnesota Duluth. Sydney Brodt ensured the win with a goal in the second to give UMD the 2-0 win.

Connecticut at (3) Northeastern

Goals from Alina Mueller and Danielle Fox had this game tied at one after the first period. Mueller scored 24 seconds into the second period to put Northeastern up 2-1. But Jessie Aney scored on the power play with 61 seconds left in the game to force overtime. Codie Cross ended the game for Northeastern with 70 seconds left in overtime to give Northeastern the win.

(7) Clarkson at (4) Cornell

Finley Frechette scored late in the first period to put Cornell up 1-0. That scored held for more than 28 minutes until Avery Mitchell tied the game just a minute into the third frame. The teams could not find a winner in overtime and this ended a 1-1 tie.

St. Lawrence at (4) Cornell

Cornell had a 2-0 lead after the first period thanks to goals from Jaime Bourbonnais and Grace Graham. St. Lawrence responded in the second as Julia Gosling lit the lamp. Gillis Frechette extended the Cornell lead to 3-1. Shailynn Snow closed the gap for St. Lawrence, but they couldn’t complete the comeback as Cornell won 3-2.

Bemidji State at (5) Ohio State

The Buckeyes scored five unanswered goals through the first and second periods en route to a 7-2 win over the Beavers on Friday night. Liz Schepers, Emma Maltais, Sophie Jacques, Gabby Rosenthal and Brooke Bink all found the back of the net to put Ohio State ahead. Lydia Passolt scored 31 seconds into the third to get BSU on the board, but Rosenthal scored again and Paetyn Levis tallied a goal of her town to make it 7-1. Passolt added another with less than a minute to go, but this game was all Buckeyes. On Saturday, Jincy Dunne scored late in the first to give Ohio State the 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. Clair DeGeorge’s goal in the second had the game tied at one as the third period began. Maltais scored with about five minutes to go and it looked to be the game-winner, but Kiki Radke’s goal with 1:07 left in regulation earned a tie for Bemidji State as this one ended 2-2.

(6) Princeton at Yale

Carly Bullock scored twice and Sarah Fillier had two assists to have the Tigers up 2-0 heading into the final frame. Emma Seitz scored midway through the third to cut the lead in half for Yale, but they were not able to complete the comeback as Princeton won 2-1.

(6) Princeton at Brown

Tina Paolillo scored four minutes into the game to give Brown a 1-0 lead, but Princeton responded with two goals from Carly Bullock and Sylvie Wallin added one of her own to have the Tigers up 3-1 after the first period. Maggie Connors added a goal in the third period to earn Princeton the 4-1 win.

(7) Clarkson at Colgate

Rosy Demers scored late in the first to put Colgate up 1-0. Michaela Pejzlova responded less than five minutes later to tie the game, but Eleri MacKay gave Colgate a 2-1 lead 23 seconds before the end of the first. The score stood until Ella Shelton’s goal with less than four minutes to go in the game, which earned Clarkson the 2-2 tie.

Vermont at (8) Boston University

Deziray DeSousa and Sammy Davis scored for Boston University and Kristina Shanahan scored for Vermont to make this a 2-1 game after one. Emma Wuthrich scored in the third to extend the Terriers’ lead to 3-1. Sini Karjalainen’s goal a minute later cut the lead in half for Vermont, but Courtney Correia’s goal late in the third ensured a 4-2 win for BU.

Dartmouth at (10) Harvard

Anne Bloomer scored twice and Kristi Della Rovere added two assists to lead Harvard to a 4-0 win. Maryna Macdonald and Becca Gilmore also scored in the win.