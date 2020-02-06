Trinity, Curry each boast three nominees for 2020 Joe Concannon Award, given to top American-born NCAA Division II/III college hockey player in New England

Ryan Bloom of the University of New England (UNE Athletics)
Ryan Bloom of the University of New England is a two-time Joe Concannon Award semifinalist (photo: UNE Athletics).

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced Thursday the 30 semifinalists for the 20th Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division II/III college hockey player in New England.

The award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for the Boston Globe, who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.

Six of the 2020 nominees were semifinalists a year ago – University of New England forward Ryan Bloom, UMass Boston defenseman Nick Albano, UMass Boston forward Nolan Redler, Wesleyan forward Walker Harris, Salve Regina forward Danny Eruzione and Trinity defenseman Liam Feeney.

Player's NameClassPositionSchool
Nick AlbanoJr.DUMass Boston
J.B. BakerSr.FNichols
Ryan BloomSr.FUniversity of New England
Mic CurranSo.FCurry
Coby DownsJr.FNorwich
Mike EganSo.FBabson
Danny EruzioneJr.FSalve Regina
Liam FeeneyJr.DTrinity
Mike FerraroSr.FSt. Anselm
Joe FiorinoSr.DSouthern New Hampshire
Carlos FornarisSr.FNew England College
Barclay GammillSr.FTrinity
Walker HarrisSr.FWesleyan
Julius HusetSo.GAnna Maria
Justin KetolaSr.GCurry
Steven LeonardSr.FUMass Dartmouth
Alex LesterSr.FFranklin Pierce
Tedy LoughboroughSr.GTrinity
Jack McCoolJr.DWilliams
Ryan McDougallSr.DBabson
Brian McGrathSr.GFitchburg State
Sel NarbySr.DSt. Michael's
Conor O'BrienSo.GEndicott
Liam O'SullivanSr.DSt. Anselm
Alex OchterbeckSo.FCurry
Nolan RedlerSr.FUMass Boston
Robert RocheSr.DAssumption
Connor RodericksSr.GConnecticut College
Jack SitzmanSo.FAnna Maria
James WinklerSr.FEndicott

“This is most certainly the largest field of semifinalists we have ever had for the Concannon Award,” said Gridiron Club hockey awards committee chairman Tim Costello in a statement. “The fact is the number could have been even greater based on the exceptional level of play found in each of the five conferences this season. It has been very challenging for the committee to further reduce the list among the outstanding performances on the ice this season.

“With tight races in most conferences we expect to see these players excel in the remaining regular-season games moving into the conference tournaments. Hopefully, some separation will take place during the upcoming month of play to help determine a worthy recipient.”

UNE forward Brady Fleurent won the 2019 award.

The Gridiron Club will announce the finalists and winner of the Joe Concannon Award in March, after league playoffs and before the NCAA D-III Frozen Four, and will present the award at the New England College Hockey Writers’ Brunch in May.

