Trinity, Curry each boast three nominees for 2020 Joe Concannon Award, given to top American-born NCAA Division II/III college hockey player in New England

The Gridiron Club of Greater Boston announced Thursday the 30 semifinalists for the 20th Joe Concannon Award, presented annually to the best American-born NCAA Division II/III college hockey player in New England.

The award was established in 2001 shortly after the passing of the longtime writer for the Boston Globe, who had a great passion for the game of college hockey while always advocating strongly for amateur athletics.

Six of the 2020 nominees were semifinalists a year ago – University of New England forward Ryan Bloom, UMass Boston defenseman Nick Albano, UMass Boston forward Nolan Redler, Wesleyan forward Walker Harris, Salve Regina forward Danny Eruzione and Trinity defenseman Liam Feeney.

Player's Name Class Position School Nick Albano Jr. D UMass Boston J.B. Baker Sr. F Nichols Ryan Bloom Sr. F University of New England Mic Curran So. F Curry Coby Downs Jr. F Norwich Mike Egan So. F Babson Danny Eruzione Jr. F Salve Regina Liam Feeney Jr. D Trinity Mike Ferraro Sr. F St. Anselm Joe Fiorino Sr. D Southern New Hampshire Carlos Fornaris Sr. F New England College Barclay Gammill Sr. F Trinity Walker Harris Sr. F Wesleyan Julius Huset So. G Anna Maria Justin Ketola Sr. G Curry Steven Leonard Sr. F UMass Dartmouth Alex Lester Sr. F Franklin Pierce Tedy Loughborough Sr. G Trinity Jack McCool Jr. D Williams Ryan McDougall Sr. D Babson Brian McGrath Sr. G Fitchburg State Sel Narby Sr. D St. Michael's Conor O'Brien So. G Endicott Liam O'Sullivan Sr. D St. Anselm Alex Ochterbeck So. F Curry Nolan Redler Sr. F UMass Boston Robert Roche Sr. D Assumption Connor Rodericks Sr. G Connecticut College Jack Sitzman So. F Anna Maria James Winkler Sr. F Endicott

“This is most certainly the largest field of semifinalists we have ever had for the Concannon Award,” said Gridiron Club hockey awards committee chairman Tim Costello in a statement. “The fact is the number could have been even greater based on the exceptional level of play found in each of the five conferences this season. It has been very challenging for the committee to further reduce the list among the outstanding performances on the ice this season.

“With tight races in most conferences we expect to see these players excel in the remaining regular-season games moving into the conference tournaments. Hopefully, some separation will take place during the upcoming month of play to help determine a worthy recipient.”

UNE forward Brady Fleurent won the 2019 award.

The Gridiron Club will announce the finalists and winner of the Joe Concannon Award in March, after league playoffs and before the NCAA D-III Frozen Four, and will present the award at the New England College Hockey Writers’ Brunch in May.