NCHC picks: Feb. 14-17

Last weekend, I came as close to perfect as I could without getting it, going 5-0-1 (.916), while Matthew was 4-1-1 (.750. On the year, I am now 76-49-20 (.593), while Matthew is 71-54-20 (.558). I’ve put even more distance between me and Matthew in our friendly beer race, and have four weeks to hold of a charge from him to overcome me.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15

No. 6 Denver at No. 1 North Dakota

Candace: Do I take the Duluth series as a prediction of what will happen when Denver faces North Dakota? Duluth swept all four games. The last time out, Denver tied and lost to North Dakota, and North Dakota won the three-on-three OT games. Hmmm. Denver 2-1, North Dakota 4-2

Matthew: I’m having difficulty seeing Denver not only lose four straight but also not get a win from their regular season series with UND. I’ll call this a split, and probably get it wrong somehow. Denver 3-2, North Dakota 3-2

Western Michigan at Miami

Candace: I think Miami is a scrappy team. They don’t go away. However, Western has looked fierce over the last four weeks, and I think the Broncos will sweep. Western Michigan 4-2, 5-2

Matthew: Western has been less than amazing away from home this season, but after the Broncos just about scored for fun last weekend at home against RPI, I like WMU to get two more wins here. Western Michigan 3-1, 3-1

Friday, Feb. 14, Monday, Feb. 17

Colorado College versus Air Force (home-and-home)

Candace: If Air Force had been any more consistent over the last month, I’d pick them to sleep, but the Falcons are on an 0-4-1 skid. Monday’s game is outdoors in Falcon Stadium, and should have an exciting atmosphere. I’m going splitsville. Colorado College 3-2, Air Force 3-1

Matthew: I usually take the home teams with home-and-home series, and that might be slightly dangerous given how CC’s season has gone, but I have appearances to maintain. Colorado College 3-1, Air Force 3-2