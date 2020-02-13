College Hockey Game Picks, D-III East: February 13, 2020

It is always comes right down to the final weeks in the regular season with important games and watching to see what other teams might be able to help you out buy playing spoiler. Spoiler or not, I finished the week with a better mark of 6-3-0 (.667) that helped improve the overall percentage slightly. The season record now stands at 69-37-9 (.639) so not much time left to make some solid picks and get ready for playoff-level predictions.

Here are this week’s picks showcasing ranked teams and key conference matchups:

Thursday, February 13, 2020

Westfield State @ Plymouth State

The Panthers are in a dogfight and the Owls will be looking to start fast and steal a big road win. Home ice should matter in this one but a big third period and an empty-net goal is needed to close out the win – PSU, 5-3

Friday, February 14, 2020

Buffalo State @ No. 3 Geneseo

There are no guarantees of the top seed unless the Knights can win out and the Bengals will not be an easy out even at home. Seniors have led the way and get it done here when it counts – Geneseo, 4-2

Neumann @ No. 13 Wilkes

Hear a lot of other names around the country for scoring prowess but how about the BFF combination of Barrow, Fea and Flynn for Wilkes. I am sure a lot of coaches would love that trio and they make it tough for Neumann on the road – Wilkes, 5-2

Salve Regina @ Curry

The Seahawks have had a tough go in the second half losing seven of their last ten games. It is not going to get easier against a talented Curry team who can play any style and win. The Ice House will be rocking for a Colonels win – Curry, 3-1

Assumption @ Southern New Hampshire

The Penmen can still get it going in the right direction and make the NE-10 playoffs and a run to repeat last year’s title. No better place to start than with a win over the current first place team – SNHU, 5-4

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Bryn Athyn @ Canton

The Kangaroos best not take the Lions lightly as they are tough to beat when they get a lead. A good start and some solid goaltending from Michael Cerasuolo will help keep the home fans happy – Canton, 4-3

No. 5 Hobart @ No. 6 Babson

It’s the last weekend of the regular season in the NEHC and no better way to get your playoff game ready than face one of the nation’s best teams. It’s a playoff style game decided late – Hobart, 2-1

Connecticut College @ Hamilton

The Continentals have emerged from the pack finding their game in the second half of the season. Important to keep the momentum going but it won’t be easy against Connor Rodericks and the Camels – Hamilton, 4-2

Stevenson @ No. 4 Utica

The Pioneers have been battling to get to the top of the standings and have a stout Mustang squad in their way. Home ice is the difference here along with the goaltending of Gianluca Baggetta – Utica, 3-2

It’s now down to the wire and those precious points are so very valuable and highly coveted – “Drop the Puck!”