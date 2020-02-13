No. 6 Denver at No. 1 North Dakota preview with Fighting Hawks TV voice Alex Heinert: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

No. 6 Denver visits No. 1 North Dakota in a weekend NCHC series. Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger are joined by Midco Sports Network TV play-by-play broadcaster Alex Heinert for a preview.

A number of other key matchups are on the schedule this weekend. In the Big Ten, Michigan and Michigan State have a Friday game in East Lansing and a Monday tilt at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. Minnesota is at Notre Dame for a weekend series in which each needs to maintain momentum, while No. 9 Penn State could extend its lead in the standings at Wisconsin.

In the WCHA, No. 16 Bemidji State is at No. 19 Northern Michigan in a battle for position in the top half of the standings, while Alaska looks to defend fourth place against visiting Bowling Green.

Hockey East features a home-and-home matchup between No. 11 UMass Lowell and No. 12 Northeastern, while No. 17 Maine looks to stay unbeaten at home with a weekend series against UConn.

ECAC Hockey’s prime contest is on Friday as No. 5 Clarkson visits No. 15 Quinnipiac, while in Atlantic Hockey, the battle for home ice includes Bentley at Rochester Institute of Technology for a pair.

And in non-conference play, Alaska Anchorage visits No. 10 Arizona State for two.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly (@JimmyConnelly) is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger (@EdTrefzger) has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.