College Hockey Picks: D-III West

Time flies when you are having fun. The MIAC still has one more season to go after this one, but a big game is on tap between Augsburg and Concordia. Only three points separates the two teams in the standings.

The WIAC and NCHA both wrap up their regular seasons this weekend. Check out the picks here.

Augsburg (13-7-1) at Concordia (10-9-2, 7-4-1)

First place in the MIAC is on the line. Augusburg is on top at the moment but Concordia has a chance to steal the position from the Auggies, who have a three-point lead over the Cobbers. Augsburg goalie Daniil Gerasimov will be put to the test against a team with two of the top offensive players in the league in Aaron Herdt and Tyler Bossert. Augsburg, 4-2; Concordia, 5-3

Saint John’s (8-8-5, 5-3-4) vs. Gustavus (10-8-3, 5-3-4)

The Johnnies are three points behind the Gusties and have been a good road team, losing only once away from home. They have won three of their last four games overall. Gustavus has a winning record on the road as well, sitting at 6-4. Caleb Anderson has been phenomenal for Gustavus, leading the league in points (29). Kyle Wagner has dished out 15 assists for the Johnnies. Should be an interesting home-and-home series to say the least. Saint John’s, 4-3; Gustavus, 3-2

UW-Eau Claire (18-3-2, 10-2-1) at UW-River Falls (14-6-3, 6-5-2)

The Blugolds have a chance to wrap up the WIAC regular-season title. The Falcons are looking to make a statement against the nation’s second-ranked team. This series features the top two defensive teams in the conference. Zach Dyment of UW-Eau Claire has a 1.51 GAA and UW-River Falls’ Zach Quinn sports a GAA of 1.69. UW-Eau Claire, 4-2; UW-River Falls, 3-2

Northland (4-18-1, 1-12) at UW-Stevens Point (14-6-3, 8-2-3)

A tough inaugural regular season in the WIAC comes to an end for the Lumberjacks. They’ll take aim at ending it on a high note. The Pointers have won their last seven and are playing as well as anyone right now. Their offense is the best in the league, having tallied 94 goals. Northland has scored just 49. UW-Stevens Point, 7-3 and 5-0

Adrian (15-5-3, 13-3-2) at Trine (12-8-3, 10-5-3)

The Bulldogs have won their last seven games and get a nice test this weekend against a team that is also NCHA tourney bound. The Thunder has a chance to make a statement while Adrian aims to keep its momentum rolling as it prepares for a run at the Harris Cup. Slowing down the Adrian offense is key. The Bulldogs have scored 110 goals, the most in the NCHA. Trine has been tough defensively, though, giving up just 54 on the year. Adrian, 5-3 and 4-1

MSOE (8-9-6, 3-9-6) at Aurora (11-6-6, 7-5-6)

The Raiders are playing for the pride in this road series with the Spartans, who are headed to the NCHA playoffs next week. Aurora is having its best season in program history and looks to get the job done at home. Josho Boyko has been phenomenal in goal for the Spartans, sporting a 1.95 GAA. Aurora, 4-2 and 5-1

St. Norbert (13-8-2, 10-6-2) vs. Lawrence (5-16-2, 4-12-2)

The Green Knights are on a roll, having won their last five, and they are up against a Lawrence team that is gearing up for an NCHA playoff appearance. This is a home-and-home series. St. Norbert looks like a team ready to make a run at another Harris Cup and is playing its best hockey at the right time. Peter Bates leads the way for St. Norbert with 36 points, including 14 off goals. St. Norbert, 7-2 and 5-3