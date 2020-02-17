After sweeping Denver, North Dakota a near-unanimous No. 1 NCAA hockey team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

By
-
Peter Thome (North Dakota-1) 2017 Nov. 11 The University of North Dakota hosts Miami of Ohio in a NCHC matchup at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND (Bradley K. Olson)
Peter Thome won both games for North Dakota this past weekend as the Fighting Hawks swept Denver on home ice (photo: Bradley K. Olson).

With 49 first-place votes this week, North Dakota is again the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Cornell stays No. 2, while No. 3 Minnesota State garners the other first-place vote this week.

Minnesota Duluth remains fourth, Clarkson is again fifth, Boston College is up one to No. 6, swapping with Denver, while Massachusetts stays No. 8, Arizona State is up one to sit ninth, and Northeastern jumps two places to sit No. 10 in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 17, 2020

New to the rankings this week are Minnesota at No. 18 and Western Michigan at No. 19.

In addition, eight other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR