Hockey East selects Metcalf, conference races stay hot, PairWise odds: Weekend Review college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 19

Hockey East announced today that New Hampshire deputy athletic director Steve Metcalf will become the fifth commissioner of the conference this spring. Hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger discuss his hiring.

Also in this episode, a look around the conferences and results from the weekend of February 14-16:

In the NCHC, a weekend sweep by No. 1 North Dakota over No. 6 Denver has cemented the Fighting Hawks atop the conference and guaranteed an NCAA berth.

The Big Ten remains tight, with Minnesota’s five-of-six point weekend at Notre Dame giving the Golden Gophers a share of first place with Penn State.

Cornell and Clarkson have opened up some space atop ECAC Hockey.

Hockey East remains jumbled, with three teams gaining weekend sweeps, leaving five points separating first through ninth place, and just two points among the top five.

Bemidji State’s weekend sweep gains ground on Minnesota State, but the idle Mavericks need just two points to clinch.

Sweeps by Army and RIT have given them the edge in the race for home ice and a first-round bye in Atlantic Hockey, while American International and Sacred Heart have clinched it.

And Arizona State’s weekend sweep has the Sun Devils nearly a lock for the NCAA tournament pending a road trip to Wisconsin next weekend.

Plus, Jim gives his odds for teams to make the NCAA tournament at this point in time as we look at the PairWise Rankings.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.