Metcalf named new Hockey East commissioner, will replace Bertagna this spring

Steve Metcalf, who has spent over two decades in athletic administration at New Hampshire, has been named the fifth commissioner of Hockey East.

A member of the NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee since 2015 and currently its chair, Metcalf has served as the Wildcats’ deputy director of athletics for the past 10 years.

Metcalf will replace Joe Bertagna, who will close out the longest commissioner tenure in Hockey East history at the end of his 23rd season this spring.

“Simply put, Steve is a connector whose knowledge of hockey and our league is outstanding,” said Drew Marrochello, current chair of the Hockey East men’s executive committee and director of athletics at Boston University, in a statement. “He has made strong impressions in several different circles during his time at UNH, and it was a true consensus decision to bring him on as our next commissioner.

“We will all benefit from his wealth of experience in Hockey East as his strengths work well with our external populations, helping to illuminate our great product along with our community of coaches and administrators.”

In the deputy role, Metcalf oversaw all internal operations within the UNH athletic department as well as both hockey programs. He assisted with daily administration of all 20 of the Wildcats’ intercollegiate programs, including hiring of coaches, personnel management, budgeting priorities, fundraising initiatives, and monitoring of gender equity and diversity within the department.

“I would like to thank the search committee for giving me this incredible opportunity to lead such a prestigious conference,” said Metcalf in a statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to get started and build on relationships throughout the great institutions that make up Hockey East. I would also like to acknowledge Joe Bertagna for his leadership over the past 23 years, leading this conference to where we are today. He has contributed so much to the game of college hockey.

“My time at UNH has been rewarding on so many levels and I want to recognize director of athletics Marty Scarano for his mentorship and friendship during my time there.”

In recent years, Metcalf spent a significant amount of time working on various capital projects totaling over $50 million, including construction of Wildcat Stadium. He also oversaw event management and all UNH-hosted conference and NCAA championships. Under his leadership, UNH served as the host for three NCAA women’s Frozen Fours and eight NCAA men’s hockey regional championships.

“I have known Steve for nearly two decades and have always enjoyed working with him,” said Bertagna. “He knows both the conference and the NCAA, and he will do a good job for the member institutions and the game of college hockey.”

At the conference and national level, Metcalf has served as chair for five significant committees, including those for NCAA Division I men’s hockey, women’s hockey and national collegiate skiing. He recently completed his second two-year term as chair of the America East Championships and Competition Committee, of which he has been a member since 2000. From 2006 to 2008, Metcalf was the chair of the women’s Hockey East Executive Committee.

Metcalf has also collaborated with NCAA staff to attract championship events to both UNH and to other locations in the New England region, including the 2015 and 2022 Frozen Four tournaments to Boston.

“Hockey East will continue to grow and advance with Steve Metcalf as its new commissioner,” said Kristin Fasbender, the NCAA’s director of championships and alliances. “He has the unique experience of being the chair of both the men’s and women’s NCAA ice hockey committees, and his tireless contributions throughout the sport have been noticed by many. I’ve had the great opportunity of working with Steve throughout my 20 years in NCAA hockey and I look forward to continue working with him in this role.”

Metcalf was born in England and holds both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from UNH. He and his wife Diane, who is the deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator at Merrimack, have two daughters, Lauren and Sienna.