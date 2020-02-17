Women’s DI College Hockey Weekend Wrap: February 17

(1) Cornell at Brown

Grace Graham and Micah-Zandee Hart each scored once and Kristin O’Neill all scored twice to lead the Big Red to a 4-0 win against Brown. Paige Lewis and Izzy Daniel each had two assists in the game.

(1) Cornell at Yale

Kirsten Nergaard scored first to put Yale up 1-0 in the second, but Cornell responded just a few minutes later thanks to Paige Lewis. Maddie Mills added a power play goal before the end of the period to make it 2-1 Cornell heading into the final frame. In the third, Micah Zandee-Hart, Mills and Gillis Frechette each scored to give the Big Red a 5-1 win. With the victory, Cornell locked up the ECAC regular season title.

(6) Ohio State at (2) Wisconsin

On Saturday, Ohio State scored three times during a 5:00 power play to take down Wisconsin 3-1. Tatum Skaggs, Sophie Jacques and Gabby Rosenthal were able to score on the player advantage. Abby Roque scored a power play goal of her own a few minutes later, but the Badger could not complete a comeback as the Buckeyes took game one. On Sunday, in front of 14,361 fans, the teams played to a 1-1 tie, with Britta Curl scoring in the 3-on-3 overtime to earn the Badgers an extra league point. Skaggs, a Wisconsin native, tallied her 100th career point with her first-period goal. Roque had her second goal of the weekend midway through the third to tie the game and force overtime.

(3) Northeastern vs Providence

Katy Knoll scored less than a minute into the game to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead. But it was the combination of Lauren DuBlois, Sara Hjalmarsson and Whitney Dove that made the difference for Providence, who scored on the power play in the second and again in overtime to give the Friars a 2-1 win, their second over Northeastern this season.

(5) Princeton at St. Lawrence

Annie Kuehl, Sharon Frankel, Sarah Fillier and Carly Bullock all scored for the Tigers to give them a 4-0 win over St. Lawrence on Friday.

(5) Princeton at (6) Clarkson

Elizabeth Giguere scored twice to put Clarkson up 2-0 before the end of the second. Annie Kuehl cut the lead in half, but could not complete a comeback as Clarkson won 2-1.

(10) Quinnipiac at (6) Clarkson

Grace Markey scored in the second period to put the Bobcats up 1-0, but Elizabeth Giguere responded for Clarkson, tying the game just 23 seconds later. Sarah Coutu-Godbout found the back of the net five minutes after that and it would be all Quinnipiac would need to earn a 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

(8) Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State

Goals from Ryleigh Houston and McKenzie Hewett had the Bulldogs up 2-0 after the first period. Kelsey King cut the lead to one early in the second, but Kylie Hanley got it back for Minnesota Duluth to make it 3-1 heading into the final frame. Sydney Brodt scored a short-handed goal to open the third to make it 4-1, but the Mavericks came charging back. Tristen Truax scored with the player advantage and Brooke Bryant scored to make it a 4-3 game. Gabbie Hughes extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 5-3. Jessica Kondas brought it within one again for Minnesota State, but they could not complete the comeback as UMD won 5-4. On Satruday, Sydney Brodt scored in the second to give UMD a 1-0 lead, but McKenzie Sederberg scored for Minnesota State with less than a minute to play to tie the game and force overtime. The game ended a tie, with Jalyn Elmes earning an extra conference point for Minnesota Duluth in the 3-on-3 overtime.

(9) Boston University vs New Hampshire

Kaleigh Donnelly scored on the power play midway through the first period and that goal would prove to be all the Terriers needed to beat the Wildcats on Saturday. On Sunday, Jesse Compher and Sammy Davis each found the back of the net to lead Boston University to a 2-0 win and a weekend sweep.

(10) Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence

Charlea Pedersen scored a short-handed goal to put St. Lawrence up 1-0 after the second period. In third, Quinnipiac scored twice in eight seconds to take a 2-1 lead on goals from Taylor House and Kenzie Prater. The Saints responded as Skylar Podvey and Kayla Vespa scored 81 seconds apart to take a 3-2 lead that would give them the win.

(10) Harvard at RPI

Sydney Sorkin’s goal had Harvard up 1-0 after the first. Julia Blitz tied it for RPI midway through the second, Becca Gilmore reclaimed the lead for Harvard to make it 2-1. Kristi Della Rovere’s goal in the third secured a 3-1 win for the Crimson.

(10) Harvard at Union

Becca Gilmore’s goal 1:53 into the game stood as the only tally for nearly 40 minutes in this one. Grace Heiting scored 27 seconds into the third on the power play to tie the game. Keely Moy had an extra attacker goal of her own to put Harvard up 2-1, but Megan Ryan scored for Union to tie it at two and force overtime. Gilmore’s goal three minutes into the extra frame was the game-winner at the Crimson eked out a 3-2 victory.