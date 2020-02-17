Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 14-16

By
-
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - FEBRUARY 7: Ben Finkelstein #6 of the Boston College Eagles. NCAA men's hockey between the UMass Lowell River Hawks and the Boston College Eagles at Kelley Rink on February 7, 2020 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/UMass Lowell Athletics) (Rich Gagnon)
Seventh-ranked Boston College took third in the Beanpot last Monday and then swept Merrimack in a home-and-home series Friday and Saturday (photo: Rich Gagnon).

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 10 fared in games over the Feb. 14-16 weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (23-3-3)
02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4
02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3

No. 2 Cornell (19-2-4)
02/14/2020 – Union 2 at No. 2 Cornell 5
02/15/2020 – Rensselaer 2 at No. 2 Cornell 4

No. 3 Minnesota State (26-4-2)
Did not play.

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (17-9-2)
Did not play.

No. 5 Clarkson (22-6-2)
02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2
02/15/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at Princeton 1

No. 6 Denver (17-8-5)
02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4
02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3

No. 7 Boston College (19-8-1)
02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)
02/14/2020 – No. 7 Boston College 3 at Merrimack 2
02/15/2020 – Merrimack 2 at No. 7 Boston College 6

No. 8 Massachusetts (18-9-2)
Did not play.

No. 9 Penn State (19-10-3)
02/14/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 4
02/15/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 2

No. 10 Arizona State (22-9-3)
02/14/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 10 Arizona State 5
02/15/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 10 Arizona State 5

No. 11 UMass Lowell (15-9-5)
02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0
02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2

No. 12 Northeastern (17-8-3)
02/10/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 4 vs RV Boston University 4 (Beanpot championship, NU scores in 2OT)
02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0
02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2

No. 13 Ohio State (16-10-4)
Did not play.

No. 14 Providence (15-9-6)
02/14/2020 – No. 14 Providence 1 at Vermont 1 (OT)
02/15/2020 – No. 14 Providence 3 at Vermont 2

No. 15 Quinnipiac (18-10-2)
02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2
02/15/2020 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 6

No. 16 Bemidji State (18-8-4)
02/14/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0
02/15/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1

No. 17 Maine (16-10-4)
02/14/2020 – Connecticut 3 at No. 17 Maine 2
02/15/2020 – Connecticut 0 at No. 17 Maine 1 (OT)

No. 18 Harvard (11-8-6)
02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)
02/14/2020 – Yale 4 at No. 18 Harvard 4 (OT)
02/15/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 18 Harvard 1 (OT)

No. 19 Northern Michigan (16-12-4)
02/14/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0
02/15/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1

No. 20 Sacred Heart (19-10-2)
02/11/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 2 at RV AIC 6
02/15/2020 – Niagara 0 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 6
02/16/2020 – Niagara 6 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 1

RV = Received Votes

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR