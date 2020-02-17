Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 10 fared in games over the Feb. 14-16 weekend.

No. 1 North Dakota (23-3-3)

02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4

02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3

No. 2 Cornell (19-2-4)

02/14/2020 – Union 2 at No. 2 Cornell 5

02/15/2020 – Rensselaer 2 at No. 2 Cornell 4

No. 3 Minnesota State (26-4-2)

Did not play.

No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (17-9-2)

Did not play.

No. 5 Clarkson (22-6-2)

02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2

02/15/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at Princeton 1

No. 6 Denver (17-8-5)

02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4

02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3

No. 7 Boston College (19-8-1)

02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)

02/14/2020 – No. 7 Boston College 3 at Merrimack 2

02/15/2020 – Merrimack 2 at No. 7 Boston College 6

No. 8 Massachusetts (18-9-2)

Did not play.

No. 9 Penn State (19-10-3)

02/14/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 4

02/15/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 2

No. 10 Arizona State (22-9-3)

02/14/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 10 Arizona State 5

02/15/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 10 Arizona State 5

No. 11 UMass Lowell (15-9-5)

02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0

02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2

No. 12 Northeastern (17-8-3)

02/10/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 4 vs RV Boston University 4 (Beanpot championship, NU scores in 2OT)

02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0

02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2

No. 13 Ohio State (16-10-4)

Did not play.

No. 14 Providence (15-9-6)

02/14/2020 – No. 14 Providence 1 at Vermont 1 (OT)

02/15/2020 – No. 14 Providence 3 at Vermont 2

No. 15 Quinnipiac (18-10-2)

02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2

02/15/2020 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 6

No. 16 Bemidji State (18-8-4)

02/14/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0

02/15/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1

No. 17 Maine (16-10-4)

02/14/2020 – Connecticut 3 at No. 17 Maine 2

02/15/2020 – Connecticut 0 at No. 17 Maine 1 (OT)

No. 18 Harvard (11-8-6)

02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)

02/14/2020 – Yale 4 at No. 18 Harvard 4 (OT)

02/15/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 18 Harvard 1 (OT)

No. 19 Northern Michigan (16-12-4)

02/14/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0

02/15/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1

No. 20 Sacred Heart (19-10-2)

02/11/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 2 at RV AIC 6

02/15/2020 – Niagara 0 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 6

02/16/2020 – Niagara 6 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 1

RV = Received Votes