Rankings roundup: How the top 20 NCAA hockey teams fared, Feb. 14-16

Here is a rundown of how the top 20 teams in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll of Feb. 10 fared in games over the Feb. 14-16 weekend.
No. 1 North Dakota (23-3-3)
02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4
02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3
No. 2 Cornell (19-2-4)
02/14/2020 – Union 2 at No. 2 Cornell 5
02/15/2020 – Rensselaer 2 at No. 2 Cornell 4
No. 3 Minnesota State (26-4-2)
Did not play.
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth (17-9-2)
Did not play.
No. 5 Clarkson (22-6-2)
02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2
02/15/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at Princeton 1
No. 6 Denver (17-8-5)
02/14/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 4
02/15/2020 – No. 6 Denver 1 at No. 1 North Dakota 3
No. 7 Boston College (19-8-1)
02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)
02/14/2020 – No. 7 Boston College 3 at Merrimack 2
02/15/2020 – Merrimack 2 at No. 7 Boston College 6
No. 8 Massachusetts (18-9-2)
Did not play.
No. 9 Penn State (19-10-3)
02/14/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 4
02/15/2020 – No. 9 Penn State 3 at Wisconsin 2
No. 10 Arizona State (22-9-3)
02/14/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 0 at No. 10 Arizona State 5
02/15/2020 – Alaska Anchorage 2 at No. 10 Arizona State 5
No. 11 UMass Lowell (15-9-5)
02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0
02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2
No. 12 Northeastern (17-8-3)
02/10/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 4 vs RV Boston University 4 (Beanpot championship, NU scores in 2OT)
02/14/2020 – No. 12 Northeastern 3 at No. 11 UMass Lowell 0
02/15/2020 – No. 11 UMass Lowell 1 at No. 12 Northeastern 2
No. 13 Ohio State (16-10-4)
Did not play.
No. 14 Providence (15-9-6)
02/14/2020 – No. 14 Providence 1 at Vermont 1 (OT)
02/15/2020 – No. 14 Providence 3 at Vermont 2
No. 15 Quinnipiac (18-10-2)
02/14/2020 – No. 5 Clarkson 3 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 2
02/15/2020 – St. Lawrence 1 at No. 15 Quinnipiac 6
No. 16 Bemidji State (18-8-4)
02/14/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0
02/15/2020 – No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1
No. 17 Maine (16-10-4)
02/14/2020 – Connecticut 3 at No. 17 Maine 2
02/15/2020 – Connecticut 0 at No. 17 Maine 1 (OT)
No. 18 Harvard (11-8-6)
02/10/2020 – No. 18 Harvard 2 vs No. 7 Boston College 7 (Beanpot third place)
02/14/2020 – Yale 4 at No. 18 Harvard 4 (OT)
02/15/2020 – Brown 1 at No. 18 Harvard 1 (OT)
No. 19 Northern Michigan (16-12-4)
02/14/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 0
02/15/2020 No. 16 Bemidji State 5 at No. 19 Northern Michigan 1
No. 20 Sacred Heart (19-10-2)
02/11/2020 – No. 20 Sacred Heart 2 at RV AIC 6
02/15/2020 – Niagara 0 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 6
02/16/2020 – Niagara 6 at No. 20 Sacred Heart 1
RV = Received Votes