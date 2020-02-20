Six schools represented among 10 Patty Kazmaier Award finalists for top NCAA women’s hockey player

The USA Hockey Foundation on Thursday announced the ten finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.

The honor is given annually to the top NCAA Division I women’s player.

Clarkson’s Loren Gabel won the award in 2019.

The ten finalists:

Player's Name Class Position School Jaime Bourbonnais Sr. D Cornell Lindsay Browning Jr. G Cornell Sarah Fillier So. F Princeton Aerin Frankel Jr. G Northeastern Elizabeth Giguere Jr. F Clarkson Emma Maltais Jr. F Ohio State Alina Mueller So. F Northeastern Abby Roque Sr. F Wisconsin Sophie Shirley So. F Wisconsin Daryl Watts Jr. F Wisconsin

This year, the winner will be unveiled at a brunch ceremony at Royal Sonseta Boston in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, March 21, as part of the women’s Frozen Four weekend.

The selection process began earlier this month when Division I women’s hockey coaches were asked to nominate players for the award. Players who were nominated by multiple coaches were then placed on an official ballot, which was sent back to the coaches to vote for the ten finalists.

The three finalists and the winner are chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of Division I women’s hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and a representative of USA Hockey.

The three finalists will be announced next Thursday, Feb. 27.