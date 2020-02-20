Atlantic Hockey Picks: February 20-22

Last Week:

Dan: 9-3

Chris: 11-1

On The Season:

Dan: 129-51-20 (.695)

Chris: 121-59-20 (.655)

This Week’s Picks:

Thursday, February 20 and Saturday, February 22

Holy Cross at American International

Chris: The Yellow Jackets can clinch their second consecutive regular season title with a sweep, a pair of Sacred Heart losses, or a split and a Sacred Heart loss. I think they’ll take care of business. AIC sweeps.

Dan: AIC is cruising and can clinch a second consecutive regular season title if it gets some combination of six points out of itself and Sacred Heart losing. I think back over history with AIC hockey and wonder aloud how it got here. I’m still salty that Eric Lang didn’t win the Spencer Penrose last year. AIC sweeps.

Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22

Rochester Institute of Technology vs. Niagara

Chris: Niagara hosts Friday and RIT on Saturday. Both teams are playing well – Niagara has won three of its last four and RIT is unbeaten in its last five. I’m going with a split.

Dan: Niagara still has an inside track to a first round bye because it plays RIT and Robert Morris in the first two weeks. But lose at all to RIT and the top four goes away. Unfortunately for the Purple Eagles, I think that happens. I’m going with a split.

Sacred Heart at Army West Point

Chris: Both teams still have a shot at the regular season title, but can pretty much knock each other out of contention if they split. And that’s what I’m calling for. Split ’em.

Dan: I don’t think it will matter if AIC sweeps Holy Cross (which I predicted it will) what happens here, except that seeding will play a role later. All I care about is a lack of a shootout. Split.

Mercyhurst at Air Force

Chris: Both teams are struggling – Mercyhurst has lost nine straight and Air Force is 0-7-1 with a shootout win in its last eight. But I’m going with the home team. Air Force sweeps.

Dan: Air Force can lose out on a top four spot if it loses to Mercyhurst or if RIT beats Niagara (or if Niagara wins a shootout in a situation where Air Force wins a shootout/3-on-3). Honestly, I think Air Force puts the pressure on RIT to eliminate it. Air Force sweeps.

Robert Morris vs. Canisius

Chris: Canisius hosts on Friday; RMU on Saturday. The Colonials can take a big step in securing at least fifth place (and the bye that comes with it) with a sweep. But I think Canisius wins one here. Split.

Dan: The thought of late-season Robert Morris drives me crazy enough to pick the Colonials to sweep. No team frightens me more going into a playoff series. RMU sweeps.