Cornell gets 27 first-place votes, takes over as No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 27 first-place votes this week, Cornell takes over as the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Second-ranked Minnesota State (14) and No. 3 North Dakota (9) pick up the rest of the first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

North Dakota dropped two spots in the rankings, while Minnesota State moved up one, as did Cornell.

Boston College is up two spots to No. 4, Minnesota Duluth is down one notch to No. 5, Denver jumps one to No. 6, Clarkson falls two places to No. 7, Massachusetts stays eighth, Penn State moves up two to No. 9, and Ohio State enters the top 10, sitting 10th this week after moving up two places.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 24, 2020

Big movers in rankings 11-20 are Northeastern down three to No. 13, Arizona State falling five to No. 14, Western Michigan up three to No. 16, and Providence tumbling four to No. 19.

American International is back in the rankings this week at No. 20.

In addition, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.