Franklin Pierce’s Lester chosen NE-10 hockey Player of the Year for second consecutive season

For the second-consecutive season, Franklin Pierce’s Alex Lester has been voted the Northeast-10 Player of the Year, becoming just the fourth player to earn multiple Player of the Year honors since the NE-10 began in 1999-2000.

Lester highlights the All-Conference selections by the league’s head coaches, and is the first player to earn back-to-back Player of the Year recognition since Assumption’s Taylor Larsen in 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Additionally for Franklin Pierce, Shaun Millerick has become the first-ever recipient of the Lance “Duke” Brady Coach of the Year award. The newly-named award is in honor of Lance Brady, former Assumption coach, who passed away in Feb. 2019.

Saint Michael’s Sel Narby was tabbed Defensive Player of the Year, while Stonehill’s Matthew Schoen and Southern New Hampshire’s George Thurston were honored with Goaltender and Rookie of the Year, respectively.

FIRST TEAM

Alex Lester, Franklin Pierce, F

Mike Ferraro, Saint Anselm, F

Cameron Wright, Stonehill, F

Sel Narby, Saint Michael’s, D

Robert Roche, Assumption, D

Matthew Schoen, Stonehill, G

SECOND TEAM

Robert Holyoke, Assumption, F

Tyler Hackett, Post, F

Anthony Iacullo, Saint Anselm, F

Jeremy Routh, Saint Michael’s, F

Dave Almeida, Saint Anselm, D

Liam O’Sullivan, Saint Anselm, D

Joe Fiorino, SNHU, D

Brandon Brown, Post, G

Tim Decker, Saint Michael’s, G

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Conor Foley, Franklin Pierce

Andrew Andary, Saint Anselm

Nick Howard, Saint Anselm

Jeremy Routh, Saint Michael’s

Matt Schreiner, Saint Michael’s

James Nash, SNHU

George Thurston, SNHU

Brendan Nehmer, Stonehill