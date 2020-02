Wisconsin, Ohio State each place two players on WCHA women’s hockey All-Conference First Team

The WCHA women’s league today announced its 2019-20 All-Conference Teams.

The 2019-20 WCHA Offensive Player, Defensive Player, Goaltender, Rookie, Outstanding Student-Athlete and Coach of the Year will be announced March 4. The WCHA Player of the Year will be recognized on March 7.

FIRST TEAM

Emma Maltais, F, Jr., Ohio State

Daryl Watts, F, Jr., Wisconsin

Abby Roque, F, Sr., Wisconsin

Jincy Dunne, D, Sr., Ohio State

Ashton Bell, D, Jr., Minnesota Duluth

Sydney Scobee, G, Sr., Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

Sophie Shirley, F, So., Wisconsin

Grace Zumwinkle, F, Jr., Minnesota

Gabbie Hughes, F, So., Minnesota Duluth

Mekenzie Steffen, D, Sr., Wisconsin

Emily Brown, D, Jr., Minnesota

Maddie Rooney, G, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Brodt, F, Sr., Minnesota Duluth

Sarah Potomak, F, Sr., Minnesota

Taylor Heise, F, So., Minnesota

Sophie Jaques, D, So., Ohio State

Anna Wilgren, D, So., Minnesota State

Andrea Braendli, G, So., Ohio State

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Kelsey King, F, Minnesota State

Klára Hymlárová, F, St. Cloud State

Reece Hunt, F, Bemidji State

Madeline Wethington, D, Minnesota

Teghan Inglis, D, Ohio State

Calla Frank, G, Minnesota State