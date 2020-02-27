ECAC Hockey picks, Feb. 28-29

Heading into the last weekend of the regular season, the top two teams and the bottom two teams in the standings are set, but there is lots of room for movement among most of the other eight. Here’s a look at the upcoming games on the schedule. All games start at 7 p.m. except for Rensselaer-Harvard, which starts at 7:30.

Mark

Last week: 7-4-1

Overall: 126-64-24

Nate

Last week: 7-4-1

Overall: 126-64-24

Friday

Clarkson at Colgate

Mark: The Golden Knights need a win to have any hope of wresting the top seed away from Cornell. Clarkson 3-1

Nate: Colgate has struggled lately, while Clarkson has lost once in February. Clarkson 5-2

St. Lawrence at Cornell

Mark: The Larries haven’t won at Lynah since 2014. Cornell 5-2

Nate: The Saints won their first game since November last week, but will be hard pressed to win their second against a good Cornell team. Cornell 4-1

Union at Dartmouth

Mark: Look for the Big Green to avenge their loss at Union earlier this month. Dartmouth 5-3

Nate: Dartmouth lost to Union earlier this year, but the Big Green are 8-3-2 at home. Dartmouth 5-3

Rensselaer at Harvard, 7:30 p.m.

Mark: Both teams have been riding the roller coaster lately. Home ice gives Crimson the edge. Harvard 4-2

Nate: A Harvard win would clinch a first-round bye while an RPI win would move the Engineers into a tie for fourth place with the Crimson. Despite Harvard’s recent struggles, I think they get it done at home. Harvard 4-3

Yale at Princeton

Mark: After losing seven of nine to start the season, the Bulldogs have gone 10-6-2. Yale 4-1

Nate: Aside from a loss to Cornell, the Bulldogs have played well over the last few weeks. Yale 4-1

Brown at Quinnipiac

Mark: No way the Bobcats lose on Rand Pecknold bobblehead night. Quinnipiac 4-3

Nate: These teams tied earlier this month, but the Bobcats are 8-1 at home in conference games. Quinnipiac 4-2

Saturday

St. Lawrence at Colgate

Mark: The Raiders have had a tough February, but have a chance to close on a positive note. Colgate 5-3

Nate: The Saints scored a season-high six goals last Saturday against Harvard while the Raiders have been in a tailspin the last few weeks. St. Lawrence 2-1

Clarkson at Cornell

Mark: Whether it means anything in the standings or not, what’s better than the two best teams in the league meeting on the last night of the regular season? Cornell 4-3

Nate: In a matchup that could decide the league champion, I’m going with the home team. Cornell 3-2.

Rensselaer at Dartmouth



Mark: The Engineers haven’t won a regular-season game at Thompson Arena since 2013. Dartmouth. 4-2

Nate: Like I said above, Dartmouth has played well at home this season, but RPI has been playing better lately. Rensselaer 4-3

Union at Harvard

Mark: The Dutchmen matched their season high with five goals (but gave up eight) last time the schools met. Advantage Crimson. Harvard 6-2

Nate: It hasn’t been a smooth second half for the Crimson, but Harvard should have enough firepower in its lineup to beat the Dutchmen. Harvard 5-2

Brown at Princeton

Mark: Bears have won three in a row and four of five against the Tigers. Brown 3-2

Nate: Bears goalie Gavin Nieto quietly has a .923 save percentage in conference play, while Princeton has struggled offensively this season. Brown 2-1

Yale at Quinnipiac

Mark: The Bobcats won the first installment of this season’s Battle of Whitney Avenue in overtime. I like the Bulldogs in this one. Yale 3-2

Nate: The Bobcats won in overtime when these teams last played. It should be close again, but Quinnipiac should prevail in regulation this time around. Quinnipiac 3-2