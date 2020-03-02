Cornell hangs on to top spot in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll with 37 first-place votes

With 37 first-place votes and 978 voting points, Cornell remains the top team in this week’s USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Cornell is also the top team in the USCHO.com Division I Women’s Poll, marking the second straight week the Big Red have placed first in both polls.

North Dakota is up one to No. 2, getting 11 first-place votes and 957 voting points.

Minnesota State falls one to No. 3 and also picked up a first-place vote.

Boston College stays No. 4 and also had a first-place nod in this week’s rankings.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – March 2, 2020

Minnesota Duluth stays fifth, as does Denver at No. 6 and Clarkson at No. 7, while Penn State is up one to No. 8, Massachusetts is down one to No. 9, and Bemidji State vaults one spot to sit 10th this week.

For rankings 11-20, no new teams enter the poll this week.

In addition, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s poll.

The USCHO.com Poll consists of 50 voters, including coaches and beat writers and sports professionals from across the country.