Women’s Division I College Hockey Weekend Wrap: March 2

CHA

Robert Morris at Syracuse

Kyleigh Hanzlik and Michaela Boyle scored to give Robert Morris a 2-0 win on Friday. On Saturday, Lexi Templeman had the Colonials up 1-0 after the first period. In the second, Madison Beishuizen scored a short-handed goal and Abby Moloughney added an even strength tally to put Syracuse up 2-1 heading into the third. Anjelica Diffendal tied the game for Robert Morris, but Moloughney added a power play goal and Lauren Bellefontaine scored to give the Orange a 4-2 win.

Mercyhurst at Penn State

Megan Korzack, Emma Nuutinen and Alexa Vasko all scored for Mercyhurst to lead them to a 3-0 win on Friday. On Saturday, Natalie Heising and Rene Gangarosa scored to lead Penn State to a 2-0 win. With Robert Morri’s loss, the Lakers clinched the CHA regular season title.

Lindenwood at RIT

Jaymee Nolan and Jordan Marchese scored in the first to have RIT up 2-0. Hannah Alt responded for Lindenwood to cut the lead in half, but Taylor Baker put RIT up 3-1 at the end of the second. In the third, Maddison Stitt scored on the power play and Kayla Martinez scored at even strength to tie the game up. Stella Haberman’s power play goal midway through the third was the difference-maker to give RIT the 4-3 win. In game two, Courtney Ganske scored for Lindenwood 1:48 into the game and Marchese scored for RIT 45 seconds later to tie the game. The teams played scoreless hockey for the ensuing 57 minutes as this game ended in a 1-1 tie.

ECAC

St. Lawrence at (1) Cornell

The Big Red had the game put away before 10 minutes had elapsed. Grace Graham, Kristin O’Neill and Gillis Frechette all lit the map to make it 3-0 Cornell. Paige Lewis’ goal midway through was the only action in the second. Julia Gosling put St. Lawrence on the board early in the third, but O’Neill and Frechette responded to extend Cornell’s lead to 6-1. Rachel Treslak scored for the Saints and Sam Burke scored late in the third to make it a 7-2 win for Cornell. Game two was tied at one after the second period after goals from Graham and Gosling. O’Neill put Cornell up 2-1 in the third and Graham added a short-handed goal that would prove to be the game-winner. Kayla Vespa narrowed the gap with under two minutes to go, but couldn’t complete the comeback as Cornell won 3-2, sweeping the series.

(10) Quinnipiac at (6) Princeton

The Tigers used a four-goal first period to power to a victory in game one. Claire Thompson, Carly Bullock, Annie Kuehl and Maggie Connors all lit the lamp for Princeton. Courtney Vorster put Quinnipiac on the board before the end of the first, but the Bobcats could not muster more offense and Bullock’s third-period goal secured a 5-1 win. On Saturday, Connors scored a minute before the first period break to put Princeton up 1-0. Quinnipiac responded with two goals from Sadie Peart to take a 2-1 lead. It looked like the game may end that way, but Bullock tied the game with a power play goal with under three minutes to go in regulation. The Bobcats quickly squashed any momentum the Tigers might have gained as Taylor House tipped in a goal 1:45 into OT to give Quinnipiac the 3-2 win and force a game three. Game three was scoreless until midway through the second, when Sarah Fillier put Princeton up 1-0. Early in the third, Thompson doubled the Tiger lead to make it 2-0. The Bobcats scored twice in the final four minutes to force overtime. Taylor Girard and Sarah Coutu-Godbout were the goal-scorers for Quinnipiac. It took a second overtime period to find a winner, but Fillier ended the game on a 3-on-1 as she buried a rebound to give Princeton the 3-2 win.

Colgate at (7) Clarkson

Elizabeth Giguere’s goal early in the second looked to be the sole tally in the first game of this series, but Colgate’s Sydney Bard tied the game with 2.4 seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Michaela Pejzlova scored on the power play 12:28 into the overtime to earn the 2-1 win for Clarkson. In the second game, Gabrielle David scored on the player advantage in the first and Kristy Pidgeon’s empty-net goal secured the 2-0 win and weekend sweep for the Golden Knights.

Yale at Harvard

Becca Gilmore scored twice to put Harvard up 2-0 on Friday. She then had the sole assist on Kristi Della Rovere’s goal that made it 3-0. Anne Bloomer added a goal late in the third to give Harvard a 4-0 win. In game two, Gilmore found the back of the net again to put the Crimson up 1-0. Charlotte Welch responded for Yale, scoring twice to put the Bulldogs up 2-1 at the first intermission. In the second, Maryna Macdonald and Bloomer scored to give Harvard a 3-2 lead heading into the third. Welch completed her hat trick early in the third and the tie could not be broken in regulation. Tess Dettling sniped a goal through traffic in overtime to give Yale a 4-3 win to force game three. Bulldog goalie Gianna Meloni made a career-high 43 saves in the win. It took a third overtime on Sunday to find a winner in this series. The teams traded goals throughout the second and third periods. Della Rovere scored twice for Harvard while Claire Dalton and Grace Lee scored for Yale. Late in the third, Keely Moy gave the Crimson a 3-2 lead on the power play and that looked like it might be how it ended, but Dalton scored with 15 seconds left in the game to force overtime. Becca Gilmore scored a few minutes into the third overtime period to win the series for Harvard. Meloni demolished the save record she set on Saturday, making 55 saves in the loss.

Hockey East

Vermont at (4) Northeastern

Matti Hartman scored early in the first to give Northeastern a 1-0 lead after one. Kristina Shanahan tied the game for Vermont to make it 1-1 after the second. But the Huskies began to pull away in the third. Mia Brown and Alina Mueller scored in the opening two minutes to put Northeastern up 3-1. Tessa Ward and Kate Holmes each scored in the third to lead Northeastern to a 5-1 win. In the second game, Eve-Audrey Picard’s first-period power play goal with 16 seconds left in the first had Vermont up 1-0. Skylar Fontaine and Peyton Anderson scored within a minute of each other in the second to make it 2-1 Huskies. Mueller’s power play goal in the final frame secured a 3-1 win and series sweep for Northeastern.

Maine at (8) Boston University

Vendula Pribylova scored 3:47 into the game to put Maine up 1-0. Ali Beltz doubled the Black Bears’ lead early in the second. Nara Elia put Boston College back in the game by scoring twice to tie it up and send the game to overtime. But it was Ida that ended the game and won it for Maine during the 95th minute in the second overtime. Carly Jackson made a career-high 57 saves in the win. In game two, Kuoppala scored on the power play late in the first to make it 1-0 Maine. In the second, Tereza Vanisova doubled the lead. Julia Nearis closed the gap in the third to make it 2-1, but Boston University could not complete the comeback. Maine advances to the Hockey East semifinals.

New Hampshire at Providence

On Thursday, UNH used a three-goal second period to lead the way to a 4-2 win. Taylor Wenczkowski scored in the first to make it 1-0. In the second, Emily Rickwood doubled the lead before Grace Middleton scored twice to make it 4-0. Whitney Dove and Meaghan Rickard responded with goals for Providence, but it was not enough and the Wildcats took game one. A single goal by Tori Howran midway through the third period was enough to give New Hampshire a win in game two, as well as a series sweep.

Connecticut at Boston College

Goals from Hannah Bilka, Cayla Barnes and Jillian Fey had Boston College up 3-0 21 minutes into the game. Connecticut mounted a comeback in the third with goals form Jessie Aney and Natalie Snodgrass, but they ran out of time. Delaney Belinskas added an empty-netter to secure a 4-2 win for Boston College. On Saturday, Catherine Crawley scored early in the first and Viki Harkness doubled the lead in the second and that’s all Connecticut would need to defeat BC 2-0 and send the series to game three. Lindsey Agnew scored midway through the second period and that goal looked like it might be enough to carry BC, but Connecticut found something extra in the final six minutes. Harkness and Snodgrass scored to give the Huskies the lead and then Boston College took two penalties in the final two minutes to end any chance the Eagles had to come back. Connecticut advanced to the semifinals for the second time in the last three years.

WCHA

St. Cloud State at (3) Minnesota

Emily Brown scored 24 seconds into the game to put Minnesota up 1-0, but St. Cloud State responded just 30 seconds later with a goal from Dana Rasmussen to make it 1-1 before a minute had even ticked by in this game. Olivia Hanson doubled SCSU’s lead two minutes later and that’s how it would stay through the first intermission. Alex Woken scored on the power play later in the second to tie the game and in the third, the Gophers began to pull away. Amy Potomak had a power play tally and Katie Robinson scored at even strength to give Minnesota a 4-2 win. On Saturday, Patti Marshall and Grace Zumwinkle scored before a full minute had passed to put the Gophers up 2-0. Taylor Lind scored on the power play to cut the lead in half and make it 2-1 Minnesota at the first intermission. Zumwinkle put the Gophers ahead by two, but Klara Hymlarova closed the gap for SCSU to make it 3-2. The Potomak sisters scored within a minute of each other near the end of the second to make it 5-2. In the final minute of the period, Emma Bigham made it 5-3 then Zumwinkle scored her third to make it 6-3 heading into the third. Katie Robinson added a goal in the third to secure the 7-3 win and series sweep for Minnesota.

Minnesota State at (5) Ohio State

Ohio State took a 2-0 lead into the first break thanks to goals from Jenn Gardiner and Sophie Jacques, but the Mavericks responded with goals from Emily Anthony and Anna Wilgren in the second to tie the game heading into the final frame. The Buckeyes pulled away in the third as Emma Maltais scored early and Liza Schepers scored late to give Ohio State at 4-2 win. In game two, Schepers scored 5:44 into the game and that goal would prove to be enough as the Buckeyes won 1-0 and swept the weekend.

Bemidji State at (9) Minnesota Duluth

These two teams played more than 46 minutes of scoreless hockey to start the game. Gabbie Hughes scored in the third to give UMD the lead, but Haley Mack responded about a minute later to tie the game at one. It took more than 10 minutes of overtime for Maggie Flaherty to end the game with a goal. The Bulldogs outshot the Beavers 34-20 in the win. On Saturday, the teams played the fourth-longest game in Division I women’s hockey history as it took 128:43 to find a winner. The game’s first two goals came in the first period, with Gabbie Hughes putting UMD on the board first and Reece Hunt tying the game for Bemidji State a few minutes later. For more than 115 minutes after that, the teams played a close, exciting, but scoreless game. Then Reece ended it to give Bemidji at 2-1 win and force the third game in the series. Beaver goalie Lauren Bench made 70 saves while UMD’s Maddie Rooney made 59. The game was so long that Bench has the 10th longest shutout streak in program history thanks to the 119:55 she kept the Bulldogs off the board in this single game. In the deciding game, Anna Klein had UMD up 1-0 after the first. The Bulldogs broke it open in the second thanks to goals from Sydney Brodt, Mannon McMahon and Kylie Hanly in the opening few minutes. Reece put the Beavers on the board late in the second, but Minnesota Duluth won the game 4-1 and advanced to the WCHA semifinal.