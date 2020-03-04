Elmira top scorer Crocker picks up UCHC Player of the Year award; Lebanon Valley’s Moffatt top goalie, defensive player

The UCHC women’s conference has announced its 2019-20 year-end award winners and All-Conference Teams.

The awards were selected through an all-encompassing survey of the league’s head coaches.

Elmira junior forward Emma Crocker is the 2020 Player of the Year after leading Elmira to the UCHC North Division title. She ranks second in the UCHC in points per conference game (1.94), and is also tied for fifth nationally in points per game across all contests (1.54).

In conference play, she has logged 31 points on 13 goals and 18 assists. Overall, she has a 40-point campaign with 19 goals and 21 assists, and is one of just five players nationally this year to hit the 40-point mark. She was also seventh in the nation in power-play goals.

Julianna Gong of William Smith is the 2020 UCHC Rookie of the Year after finishing fourth among UCHC skaters in conference play with 26 points and an average of 1.62 points per game. She has 12 goals and 14 assists in UCHC play this year and is one of only three first-year skaters to average over a point a game in UCHC play. Overall, Gong currently has 34 points on 15 goals and 19 assists while appearing in all 26 games.

Lebanon Valley senior goaltender Jillian Moffatt has been voted as the conference Goaltender of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Moffatt was 4-16-1 this season with a .922 save percentage and a 3.58 GAA. She did so while leading the nation in saves with 900 total. In conference play, she was 3-11-1 with a .921 save percentage, and had 651 saves in UCHC play alone.

During her four-year career, Moffatt completely decimated the NCAA Division III women’s career saves record by 1,242 saves, and finished with 4,444 stops in her career. She has recorded more saves than any goaltender in the history of NCAA hockey, men’s or women’s, in all divisions.

Manhattanville’s David Turco is the 2020 UCHC Coach of the Year. Turco wins the award after guiding his charges to a 13-2-1 record in UCHC play, and the top spot in the UCHC South Division.

First Team All-UCHC

Forward: Emma Crocker, Elmira

Forward: Tianna Lopes, Manhattanville

Forward: Gina Scibetta, William Smith

Defense: Kiana Melvin, Elmira

Defense: Zoey Pellowitz, Manhattanville

Goaltender: Jillian Moffatt, Lebanon Valley

Second Team All-UCHC

Forward: Katelyn Brown, Neumann

Forward: Abbey Luth, Nazareth

Forward: Eliza Beaudin, Elmira

Defense: Olivia Gilida, Alvernia

Defense: Keeley Rose, Nazareth

Goaltender: Elizabeth Hanson, Elmira

UCHC All-Rookie Team

Forward: Julianna Gong, William Smith

Forward: Karly Aguirre, Stevenson

Forward: Carolyn Whitney, Utica

Defense: Olivia Gilida, Alvernia

Defense: Jordan Holt, Elmira

Goaltender: Lena Flores, Manhattanville

UCHC Honorable Mention

Forward: Amanda Sabia, Manhattanville

Forward: Hailey Redders, Nazareth

Forward: Julianna Gong, William Smith

Defense: Ali Howard, Manhattanville

Defense: Amanda Zenstein, Elmira

Defense: Emily Martino, William Smith

Goaltender: Helen Cooney, Neumann