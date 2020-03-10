Denver’s Brink, Western Michigan’s Attard unanimous selections for 2020 NCHC All-Rookie Team

The NCHC announced its 2019-20 All-Rookie Team on Tuesday, which includes members from four different teams.

Denver and Omaha each placed two student-athletes on the six-man squad, while Western Michigan and North Dakota are also represented.

2019-20 NCHC All-Rookie Team

F: Bobby Brink, Denver

F: Shane Pinto, North Dakota

F: Joey Abate, Omaha

D: Ronnie Attard, Western Michigan

D: Brandon Scanlin, Omaha

G: Magnus Chrona, Denver

Brink and Attard are unanimous selections.

The NCHC will announce its All-Conference Teams on Wednesday and its individual award finalists on Thursday.

Individual award winners will be announced at the NCHC awards celebration in St. Paul, Minn. on March 19 on the eve of the 2020 NCHC Frozen Faceoff.