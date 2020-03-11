Former Alaska forward Staley passes away at 25; Washington native was 2019 graduate

Alaska announced via Twitter Tuesday that former Nanooks hockey player Chad Staley has passed away at the age of 25.

We are saddened to learn about the sudden passing of former Alaska hockey player, Chad Staley (‘19). Chad was always the first to lend a hand, picked you up when you were feeling down & had an unmatched work ethic. A teammate & friend we will never forget, we will miss you 22. pic.twitter.com/4L5NgaAvth — Alaska Hockey (@NanooksHockey) March 10, 2020

Staley, a 2019 Alaska graduate and Kennewick, Wash., native, played for the Nanooks from 2015 to 2019, skating in 127 games and compiling 17 goals and 38 assists for 55 points.

Cause of death is not known.

Staley’s mother, Pam, has created a GoFundMe account for her son’s memorial.

According to his Nanooks bio, Staley is the son of Jennifer Staley and Laurie Page and has three siblings, Stan, Steph and Mike.