MIAC chooses Gustavus’ Anderson, Concordia’s Stephan as Co-Players of the Year for ’19-20 season

The MIAC announced its annual men’s hockey awards Tuesday afternoon.

Conference coaches selected Gustavus forward Caleb Anderson and Concordia (Minn.) goaltender Jacob Stephan as the Co-Players of the Year, while St. John’s head coach Doug Schueller was recognized by his peers as the MIAC Coach of the Year.

In addition to individual awards, MIAC coaches also voted on All-Conference and All-Rookie Teams, in addition to recognizing honorable mention selections and an All-Sportsmanship Team.

MIAC All-Conference Team

F: Caleb Anderson, Gustavus, Jr.

F: Tyler Bossert, Concordia (Minn.), Jr.

F: Brett Gravelle, St. Thomas, Sr.

F: Brady Heppner, St. John’s, Sr.

F: Aaron Herdt, Concordia (Minn.), Sr.

F: Jack Johnson, St. John’s, Fr.

F: Austin Martinsen, Augsburg, Jr.

F: Auggie Moore, St. John’s, Fr.

F: John Peterson, St. Thomas, Sr.

F: Jack Stang, St. Mary’s, Sr.

F: Tommy Stang, St. Mary’s, Jr.

F: Kyle Wagner, St. John’s, Sr.

D: Jake Dittel, St. John’s, Jr.

D: Phil Fromberger, St. Thomas, Jr.

D: Will LeNeave, Gustavus, Jr.

D: Kyle Meeh, St. Mary’s, Sr.

D: John O’Connor, Augsburg, Sr.

D: Tanner Okeson, Concordia (Minn.), Sr.

G: Andrew Lindgren, St. John’s, Sr.

G: Jacob Stephan, Concordia (Minn.), Sr.

MIAC All-Rookie Team

F: Jackson Bond, Hamline

F: Jack Johnson, St. John’s

F: Auggie Moore, St. John’s

D: Peter Tabor, St. John’s

D: Trevor Wilhelm, St. Mary’s

G: Henry Baribeau, St. Thomas

MIAC Honorable Mention

F: Jackson Bond, Hamline, Fr.

F: Jacen Bracko, Concordia (Minn.), So.

F: Gavin Holland, Augsburg, So.

F: Kyle Rimbach, St. Olaf, Sr.

F: Ryan Stoynich, St. Mary’s, So.

D: Travis Brown, St. John’s, Jr.

D: Roshen Jaswal, St. Olaf, Sr.

D: Patrick O’Connor, Augsburg, So.

D: Alex Stoley, Concordia (Minn.), Jr.

D: Trevor Wilhelm, St. Mary’s, Fr.

G: Daniil Gerasimov, Augsburg, Jr.

G: Noah Parker, St. Olaf, Sr.

MIAC All-Sportsmanship Team

F: Ben Henderson, Augsburg, So.

D: Tyler Mros, Bethel, Sr.

F: Alex Mimmack, Concordia (Minn.), Sr.

D: Axel Hallin, Gustavus, Sr.

F: Brady Crabtree, Hamline, Sr.

D: Adam Orn, St. John’s, Sr.

F: Robert Roslund, St. Mary’s, Jr.

D: Filip Dusek, St. Olaf, Fy.

F: Broydon Styfko, St. Thomas, Sr.