NCHC closes all quarterfinal-round games to public, citing coronavirus concerns

The NCHC will not have fans for the conference’s quarterfinal-round series this weekend.

Following the lead of the NCAA, best practices of others, and at the recommendation of local and state health officials regarding COVID-19, the NCHC and its member institutions have decided that the four NCHC quarterfinal series this weekend (March 13-15) will be closed to the public.

Attendance will be restricted to only student-athletes, coaches, event and team staff, credentialed media and student-athlete family members.

Fans looking for a refund of their NCHC quarterfinal-round tickets should contact their athletic department’s ticket office.

Because the NCHC quarterfinal-round games are closed to the public, the conference has made the decision to make all streams this weekend free to the public on NCHC.tv.

In a statement, the NCHC said that “the decision to have limited attendance was made for the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, media and fans. The conference, in consultation with member school leadership and health agencies, is constantly monitoring all relevant information regarding COVID-19 to make any further decisions about the future of the NCHC tournament.”