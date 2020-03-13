Rangers sign Wisconsin blueliner Miller, who gives up final two years of NCAA eligibility

Wisconsin defenseman K’Andre Miller collected seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games this past season for the Badgers (photo: Greg Anderson/Wisconsin Athletics).

The New York Rangers announced Friday that the team has signed Wisconsin sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to Sportsnet.

This past season for the Badgers, Miller posted seven goals and 28 points in 36 games. He also added two assists in five games with the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Miller was originally selected in the first round (22nd overall) by New York in the 2018 NHL Draft.

