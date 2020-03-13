Rangers sign Wisconsin blueliner Miller, who gives up final two years of NCAA eligibility

The New York Rangers announced Friday that the team has signed Wisconsin sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller to a three-year, entry-level contract, according to Sportsnet.

As per @CapFriendly, NYR have signed 2018 first-rounder K’Andre Miller to a three-year ELC. NYR were planning to hold news until Monday — weren’t comfortable announcing today — but info travels fast. Looking forward to seeing Miller at next level. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 14, 2020

This past season for the Badgers, Miller posted seven goals and 28 points in 36 games. He also added two assists in five games with the United States at the 2020 World Junior Championship.

Miller was originally selected in the first round (22nd overall) by New York in the 2018 NHL Draft.