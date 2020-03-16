For Clarkson’s Brosseau, mixing volunteer work with hockey is seamless

Devin Brosseau doesn’t like to consider his volunteerism as work.

Maybe that’s why he does so much of it away from his time on the ice. As a senior for the Clarkson Golden Knights, he wears the captain’s letter and finished the regular season as the team’s second-leading scorer. He’s a key cog on a team that finished second in ECAC Hockey. It’s a huge commitment, making his personal downtime so precious.

That’s why Brosseau’s work is so meaningful to him and part of why he’s a two-time nominee for the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

