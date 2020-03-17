With work on, off ice, Notre Dame’s Burke becomes ‘one of our great captains’

Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson knew last season that Cal Burke would be a captain for the Fighting Irish as a senior, but Burke’s leadership skills didn’t only come about in South Bend, Indiana.

A native of Boxborough, Massachusetts, Burke spent two full seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders before coming to Notre Dame. He had played three years of high school hockey in Massachusetts but graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School. With time still left to run in his junior career, he made plans to use his extra time away from the rink productively.

Such forethought would make going to Notre Dame a good fit, and now the Fighting Irish forward is one of five finalists for this year’s Hockey Humanitarian Award.

