Five different teams represented on 2019-20 Hockey East All-Stars First Team

Hockey East announced Wednesday its three 2019-20 all-star teams as voted by the league’s 11 head coaches.

First Team

F: Jack Dugan, So., Providence

F: John Leonard, Jr., Massachusetts

F: Tyler Madden, So., Northeastern

D: Mike Callahan, So., Providence

D: David Farrance, Jr., Boston University

G: Jeremy Swayman, Jr., Maine

Second Team

F: Mitchell Fossier, Sr., Maine

F: Alex Newhook, Fr., Boston College

F: Tyce Thompson, So., Providence

D: Ben Finkelstein, Sr., Boston College

D: Ryan Shea, Sr., Northeastern

D: Wyatt Newpower, Sr., Connecticut

G: Spencer Knight, Fr., Boston College

Third Team

F: David Cotton, Sr., Boston College

F: Patrick Harper, Sr., Boston University

F: Trevor Zegras, Fr., Boston University

D: Max Gildon, Jr., New Hampshire

D: Jesper Mattila, Sr., Boston College

D: Jake McLaughlin, Sr., Massachusetts

G: Tyler Wall, Sr., UMass Lowell

Alongside his first-team honor, Swayman was also unanimously named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year.