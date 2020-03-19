Adrian sweeps trio of NCHA women’s major awards for 2019-20 season

The NCHA women’s conference announced recently its three major award winners and all-conference and all-freshman teams for the 2019-20 season.
The 2019-20 player of the year is Adrian senior defenseman Kelly O’Sullivan, while Adrian forward Une Bjelland is the freshman of the year and Bulldogs coach Shawn Skelly takes home the coach of the year award.
2019-20 NCHA All-Conference Team
Forward: Rachel Anderson, St. Scholastica
Forward: Brianna Buchanan, Adrian
Forward: Nicole Guagliardo, Adrian
Forward: Eve Parker, St. Norbert
Forward: Sydney Simone, Lake Forest
Forward: Jessica VonRuden, Adrian
Defense: Rylee Bates, Adrian
Defense: Greta Nundahl, St. Scholastica
Defense: Kelly O’Sullivan, Adrian
Defense: Jordan Trapp, Lake Forest
Goalie: Denisa Jandova, Adrian
Goalie: Chiara Pfosi, Aurora
Goalie: Breanna Thomson, Concordia (Wis.)
2019-20 NCHA All-Freshman Team
Forward: Une Bjelland, Adrian
Forward: Lauryn Hull, St. Scholastica
Forward: Eve Parker, St. Norbert
Defense: Lauren Arnholt, St. Norbert
Defense: Mak Cooke, Aurora
Defense: Karya Dean, Lake Forest
Goalie: Annalina Van Hercke, Concordia (Wis.)