Adrian sweeps trio of NCHA women’s major awards for 2019-20 season

The NCHA women’s conference announced recently its three major award winners and all-conference and all-freshman teams for the 2019-20 season.

The 2019-20 player of the year is Adrian senior defenseman Kelly O’Sullivan, while Adrian forward Une Bjelland is the freshman of the year and Bulldogs coach Shawn Skelly takes home the coach of the year award.

2019-20 NCHA All-Conference Team

Forward: Rachel Anderson, St. Scholastica

Forward: Brianna Buchanan, Adrian

Forward: Nicole Guagliardo, Adrian

Forward: Eve Parker, St. Norbert

Forward: Sydney Simone, Lake Forest

Forward: Jessica VonRuden, Adrian

Defense: Rylee Bates, Adrian

Defense: Greta Nundahl, St. Scholastica

Defense: Kelly O’Sullivan, Adrian

Defense: Jordan Trapp, Lake Forest

Goalie: Denisa Jandova, Adrian

Goalie: Chiara Pfosi, Aurora

Goalie: Breanna Thomson, Concordia (Wis.)

2019-20 NCHA All-Freshman Team

Forward: Une Bjelland, Adrian

Forward: Lauryn Hull, St. Scholastica

Forward: Eve Parker, St. Norbert

Defense: Lauren Arnholt, St. Norbert

Defense: Mak Cooke, Aurora

Defense: Karya Dean, Lake Forest

Goalie: Annalina Van Hercke, Concordia (Wis.)