Strong February cements USCHO Rookie of the Year award for Boston College’s Newhook

Last June, the name Alex Newhook became internationally-known in the world of hockey when the 18-year-old was selected in the first round (16th overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2019 NHL Draft.

To say that Newhook entered Boston College with high expectations on his shoulders as part of a highly-touted freshman class would be an understatement.

Newhook concluded that freshman season, one that was truncated unexpectedly by the cancellation of the season due to the outbreak of coronavirus, as the selection for USCHO Rookie of the Year, voted on by the staff of USCHO’s columnists from across the nation.

The rookie-season storyline for the forward from St. John’s, Newfoundland, followed an upward-moving path culminating with Newhook’s best hockey.

Newhook registered just a single goal in his first six games, but by season’s end, he was tied for the fifth-ranked Eagles lead in both goals (19) and points (42).

A two-goal game against Connecticut on Nov. 8 was the first big moment of the campaign, a 6-0 win over the Huskies.

And while goals and points continued to come in spurts, the rookie campaign for Newhook will be defined by the month of February.

The month began with a goal and an assist in a double-overtime loss to Boston University in the Beanpot semifinals. It was his first of six multi-point games in a 24-day span.

Newhook’s two-goal, three-assist effort against Merrimack on Feb. 15 was his highest output of the season and a career game. It came just eight days after BC coach Jerry York assembled an all-freshman line of Newhook, Matt Boldy and Mike Hardman.

“The freshman line is really starting to come,” said York after the Merrimack game. “We put them together. I kind of didn’t want to do it the beginning of the year. But right now, they’re on fire, that line.

“They make good plays, they skate hard. I think they’re going to be a big plus for us as we go down the stretch drive here.”

Those words were prophetic, as for the 10 games that trio played together, they accounted for 20 goals and 45 points. Newhook led the charge with eight goals and 20 points himself.

He finished the season with a 12-game point scoring streak, the longest of any Hockey East player this season.

Newhook was named both the player and rookie of the month by both the Hockey Commissioners Association and Hockey East for the month of February. He was three times named Hockey East’s rookie of the week and earned the league’s player of the week nod after the five-point game against Merrimack.