A simple kindness stuck with Saint Mary’s Wolf, who has repaid the favor many times over

For Saint Mary’s junior Delaney Wolf, the time she has spent volunteering and serving her community has helped her create a home in Winona.

Originally from Bismarck, North Dakota, Wolf went to Saint Mary’s having only ever met her hockey coach. She arrived on campus knowing no other students and having never spoken to a professor. Homesickness set in quickly and it’s something the junior said she still struggles with, living more than 500 miles away from her family.

Wolf has always been a joiner. She holds a 3.9 cumulative GPA while majoring in biochemistry and Spanish. She’s the captain of the Saint Mary’s women’s hockey team. She plays French horn in the school band. And she volunteers 30 or so hours per month on campus, within the Winona community and across the river in Wisconsin.

