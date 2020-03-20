Minnesota State loses Mackey one year early as blueliner signs NHL deal with Calgary

The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they have signed Minnesota State junior defenseman Connor Mackey to a free-agent contract, who will forego his senior season in Mankato.

Mackey totaled seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points as the Mavericks’ top-scoring defenseman in 2019-20.

Named WCHA Defenseman of the Week twice this year, Mackey led the Mavericks and ranked sixth in the nation with a plus-23 rating this season.

Named All-WCHA First Team this year after earning All-WCHA Third Team honors as a sophomore in 2018-19, Mackey was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team as a freshman in 2017-18.

In 118 games over three seasons with Minnesota State, Mackey posted 18 goals among 61 points with a plus-47 rating and 92 blocked shots.