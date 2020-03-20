Western Michigan forward Rueschhoff departs after junior season, inks NHL contract with Rangers

Western Michigan junior forward Austin Rueschhoff signed a free-agent, entry-level contract with the New York Rangers on Friday afternoon, giving up his last season of NCAA eligibility.

The deal begins with the start of the 2020-21 season.

“Austin’s improvement here at Western Michigan was impressive,” said WMU coach Andy Murray in a statement. “A quality young man, his compete level got higher each year and an increased focus on the details have led him to this NHL opportunity with the Rangers. We are excited for him and know he has a huge upside.”

Rueschhoff finished third on the team in scoring this season with 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.

In 106 games over three seasons with the Broncos, Rueschhoff tallied 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.